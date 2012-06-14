* MSCI Asia ex-Japan falls 0.5 pct, Nikkei trims losses,
down 0.1 pct
* Euro firms despite Moody's slashing Spanish rating
* Gold regaining safe-haven status in step with rising VIX,
dollar
* European shares likely to pause
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, June 14 Asian shares slipped on Thursday
as weak U.S. retail sales data raised fresh concerns about
sluggish economic growth, while an Italian debt auction later in
the day will test market confidence in whether Rome can avoid
becoming the next victim of the euro zone crisis.
Traders expected market activity to slow approaching a
cliffhanger Sunday election in Greece, which could precipitate
the country's exit from the euro zone.
European shares were likely to pause, with spreadbetters
predicting major European markets would
open flat to 0.1 percent lower. But U.S. stock futures
were up 0.4 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.5 percent, with China and Australia
leading the decline, while Japan's Nikkei average
trimmed earlier losses to stand down 0.1 percent.
"I would expect low volume in today's session, with risk
aversion dominating the mind-set of investors leading up to the
Greek election," said Miguel Audencial, trader at CMC Markets in
Sydney, where stocks fell 0.5 percent.
Data showing that U.S. retail sales hit their worst level in
two years in May could justify the Federal Reserve taking
further stimulus measures at its policy meeting next week to
support the U.S. economy, after a weak May jobs report added to
fears about the euro zone and sparked a broad market sell-off
earlier this month.
EURO STEADY
The euro firmed 0.1 percent at $1.2580, stuck in a
range between recent highs and lows - well above the near
two-year low touched on June 1 at $1.2288, but below a
three-week high reached on Monday at $1.2672.
The euro's relative stability after Moody's Investors
Service slashed Spain's credit rating by three notches to Baa3
on Wednesday was seen as an indication of the extremely bearish
stance already taken by investors before the Greek election.
"It tells you much about how bearish market expectations are
when a 3 notch downgrade of Spain pushes EUR/USD 15 pips lower,"
said Sebastian Galy, strategist at Societe General.
U.S. crude erased earlier losses to turn up 0.5
percent at $83.01 a barrel and Brent crude futures also
turned positive to rise 0.5 percent at $97.61 a barrel.
Activity was subdued in Asian credit markets, with the
spread on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index
, or the cost of insuring against corporate and
sovereign defaults in Asia, widening by 1 basis point.
RICH WITH PROBLEMS
Greeks were pulling their cash out of the banks and hoarding
food ahead of Sunday. The last published opinion polls showed
conservatives who back the 130-billion-euro ($160 billion)
bailout that is keeping Greece afloat were neck-and-neck with
leftists, who are against the rescue deal but want to keep
Greece in the euro zone.
Moody's action magnified worries about Spain's financing
problems, which in turn raised speculation that a similarly
indebted Italy could be next in line to seek help, prompting
technocrat Prime Minister Mario Monti to urge Italy's
politicians on Wednesday to back his tough economic medicine.
Investor jitters have kept yields on sovereign debts of both
Spain and Italy at elevated levels, with Italy facing a test
later on Thursday with its debt sale of up to 4.5 billion euros
($5.66 billion).
The dollar and gold both rose again on Thursday, breaking
their inverse relation which had been intact until this month,
while gold also climbed in sync with mounting investor risk
aversion, suggesting bullion may be regaining its save-haven
status.
Gold had been sold off along with a broad market slide,
underscoring the depth of investor jitters, as investors cashed
in to cover losses in riskier assets and preferred cash over
bullion amid heightening fears over the fate of the euro zone
and global growth slowdown.
Such behaviour has kept an inverse relationship this year
between gold and the CBOE Volatility index, Wall Street's
so-call "fear index" that measures expected volatility in the
Standard & Poor's 500 index over the next 30 days.
But spot gold added 0.3 percent to $1,622.34 an ounce
on Thursday after a 0.5 percent rise the day before, while the
VIX advanced 2.18 percent on Wednesday. The dollar index
measured against key currencies inched up 0.1 percent on
Thursday.