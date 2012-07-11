* MSCI Asia ex-Japan eases 0.2 pct, Nikkei slips 0.5 pct
* Euro hovers near two-year low vs dollar
* Market not convinced on euro zone borrowing cost outlook
* Oil, gold regain footing after sharp declines
* European shares likely to slip
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, July 11 Asian shares fell on Wednesday on
worries that the global economic slowdown will erode corporate
earnings, with the market unconvinced the euro zone can
decisively bring down struggling member states' borrowing costs
even after yields pulled back.
The euro zone's three-year debt crisis, which began with its
peripheral members, has engulfed the region's larger economies
Spain and Italy. In a sign of sustained tension, Rome said on
Tuesday that it may want to tap euro zone aid to ease its
borrowing costs as market jitters persisted.
European stocks were likely to drop, with financial
spreadbetters calling the main indexes in London, Paris
and Frankfurt to open down as much as 0.7
percent. U.S. stock futures held steady.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 0.2 percent, after slipping to a new
low for the month in the wake of a four-day losing streak in
U.S. stocks. Japan's Nikkei average shed 0.5 percent.
"There is a sore lack of momentum in the market," said Chung
Seung-jae, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities, referring to
the Korean equities market, which fell 0.2 percent.
"In addition to pressure stemming from global growth
worries, we have disappointing corporate earnings."
Hopes for more investment to spur growth helped to limit
losses in China and Hong Kong shares. Premier Wen
Jiabao said in comments published on the government's website on
Tuesday that China must maintain reasonable investment growth to
stand up to the headwinds from global economic uncertainties.
"We are still awaiting more details on how Beijing plans to
push infrastructure investment which will give greater clarity
on profitability for that sector, but otherwise sentiment
remains quite weak," said Jackson Wong, Tanrich Securities
vice-president for equity sales.
The notion that Europe was moving towards putting its rescue
fund into action and Spain was set to receive the first batch of
aid for its troubled banks by the end of July buoyed European
shares and lowered Spanish and Italian yields on Tuesday.
But a hearing by the German Constitutional Court into
whether the euro zone's bailout fund, known as the European
Stability Mechanism, and planned changes to the region's budget
rules are compatible with German law renewed fears of a
protracted struggle to resolve the debt crisis.
The euro last traded at $1.2256, pinned near a
two-year low of $1.2225 hit in early Monday Asian trade.
The ESM is a crucial tool in helping to bring down borrowing
costs of indebted nations and breaking the link between the
sovereign debt problem and the banking sector stress in Europe.
"Investors have grown sceptical about the decision-making
process in Europe and this has hurt euro sentiment," said Andrew
Wilkinson, chief economic strategist at Miller Tabak & Co in New
York.
JGBS DRAW INTEREST
With risk aversion deeply rooted in the markets, investors
were pouring money into safer assets such as bonds issued by
sturdier euro zone economies, including the Netherlands and
France, as well as by Japan and international organisations,
said a portfolio manager at a Japanese insurance company.
"Money, seeking places to park, is finding its way into
sovereign debt, especially Japanese government bonds," he said.
"JGBs are not cheap in absolute terms but still look
valuable relative to U.S. Treasuries or German Bunds, given
Japan's low inflation rate," he said, adding that the European
Central Bank's cut in the deposit rate to zero could prompt euro
zone banks to shift into safe haven bonds some of the 800
billion euros ($980 billion) they have parked at the ECB
overnight.
Some money market traders have also said a probe into an
interest rate-fixing scandal for Libor, or London interbank
offered rate, could affect Tibor, the Tokyo interbank lending
rate, which has traditionally been set high.
An easier interbank lending rate would push down rates on
loans and provide incentives for banks to put their money to
work in higher-yielding bonds, traders said.
The 10-year JGB yield fell to 0.785 percent,
its lowest since June 2003.
Commodities and oil, which have recently been hurt by weak
data from the United States and China, the world's biggest and
second-biggest economies, regained their footing on Wednesday
after sharp drops in the previous session.
China's second-quarter gross domestic product report due on
Friday will likely show the slowest growth in at least three
years, after this week's benign inflation and weak imports
pointed to softening domestic demand while uncertainties over
the external economic downturn clouded the prospect for exports.
Brent crude rose 0.5 percent to $98.48 a barrel and
U.S. crude added 0.8 percent to $84.57 a barrel.
Spot gold gained 0.4 percent to $1,573.91 an ounce
but stayed firmly capped below $1,600, after posting its biggest
one-day decline since late June on Tuesday as investors
liquidated assets across the markets.
Gold holdings in the world's eight major exchange-traded
products fell by the largest one-day amount since late May,
shrinking by 116,427 ounces by the close on Monday to 70.529
million ounces, reflecting some of the investor wariness towards
bullion.
Falling Spanish yields helped to improve sentiment in Asian
credit markets, where the spread on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan
investment-grade index was 5 basis points narrower.