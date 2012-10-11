* Asian shares weak on earnings, growth worries
* Alcoa, Chevron stoke concerns over demand
* S&P cuts Spain credit rating; oil up on Mideast tension
* Euro weak, Aussie dollar helped by employment report
By Vikram Subhedar
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, Oct 11 Asian shares tracked
Wall Street lower on Thursday as weak forecasts from U.S.
corporate bellwethers underscored concern over global demand,
particularly from China, while rising tensions in the Middle
East pulled oil prices off lows.
European stock index futures also pointed to a weaker start,
with shares seen falling for a fourth straight session.
At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's
DAX and France's CAC were down 0.3 to 0.6
percent. Financial bookmakers called Britain's FTSE 100
to open down as much as 0.3 percent.
The euro didn't lose much ground, but was on the backfoot
due to uncertainty over Spain's bailout prospects, with
S&P's two-notch sovereign downgrade of Spain dampening the mood
further.
European stocks and the euro could feel some heat on
Thursday because the rating downgrade was announced after
markets closed the previous day, but the move by S&P itself was
not much of a shock. Rather, markets were reacting to fear that
another downgrade would push Spain's rating to junk.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.4 percent, with the information
technology sub-index falling 1.7 percent and the
materials sub-index shedding 0.6 percent.
A warning from Chevron Corp over its third-quarter
results followed Alcoa's outlook for dwindling aluminum
consumption, with both shares falling more than 4 percent and
dragging the S&P 500 to its fourth straight loss
overnight.
Japan's Nikkei share average posted a third day of
losses, shedding 0.6 percent to close at its lowest level in
more than two months.
The euro was down very slightly, 0.05 percent lower at
$1.2865, above its lowest since Oct. 1 of $1.2835 hit on
Wednesday.
"With U.S. stocks falling, and IMF and World Bank raising
alarms about the Chinese growth slowdown, market sentiment is
against risk - and growth-sensitive or high-yielding currencies
are prone to downside risks," said Yuji Saito, director of
foreign exchange at Credit Agricole in Tokyo.
The International Monetary Fund cut its global growth
forecast this week for the second time since April. Ahead of the
IMF's twice-yearly meetings in Tokyo, IMF managing director
Christine Lagarde said political wrangling was adding to
economic uncertainty, slowing growth in both advanced and
emerging economies.
She also prodded the world's rich countries on Thursday to
take swifter action as Europe's debt crisis drags on.
"We expect action and we expect courageous and cooperative
action on the part of our members," Lagarde told reporters.
So, despite stronger-than expected industrial production
numbers from Italy and France, as well as a positive U.S.
inventories report, investors chose instead to dwell on
Chevron's third-quarter warning.
"We think risk assets will perform poorly as long as
investors are focused on the third quarter," ING's head of Asian
research, Tim Condon, said in a note to clients, while also
pointing to improvements in South Korean trade data as a sign
things might improve.
AUSSIE FINDS SUPPORT
Australian shares were helped off early lows by data showing
a jump in jobs in September and more people looking for work.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was 0.2 percent
lower at 4,483, off a session low of 4,460.4.
The Australian dollar also rose a third of a cent
after the government data, which showed employment rose 14,500
in September, compared to forecasts for a slight rise of 3,750.
(Full Story).
Oil prices steadied in early Asian trading after having
fallen in volatile trading overnight. U.S. crude futures,
which fell over 1 percent, were up 34 cents to $91.59 while
Brent futures climbed toward $115 a barrel as rising
tensions in the Middle East stoked supply fears.
"There's been fairly large price swings sideways for the
past two weeks or so," said Tony Nunan, a risk manager at
Mitsubishi Corp in Tokyo.
"We have a very weak economy so there are worries about oil
demand growth while geopolitical issues keep the market
supported."
Shelling along the Turkey-Syria border and continued
hostility between Iran and the West over Tehran's disputed
nuclear programme have reinforced fears about potential threats
to oil supplies from the Middle East Gulf.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,763.55 an ounce.