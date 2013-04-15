* MSCI Asia ex-Japan down 0.8 pct, Nikkei retreats 1.0 pct
* Gold, silver slump, leads declines in broader risk markets
* Crude futures shed 2 pct as demand outlook dims
* China Q1 GDP, industrial output undershoot forecasts
* European shares likely subdued
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, April 15 Commodities led a sharp, broad
decline in risk assets on Monday as weaker-than-expected Chinese
data added to concerns stoked by U.S. numbers about the global
economic outlook, prompting investors to book some gains from
recent market rallies.
European markets were seen marking time, with financial
spreadbetters predicting London's FTSE 100, Paris's
CAC-40 and Frankfurt's DAX to open almost flat.
But U.S. stock futures were down 0.4 percent to point to
a tepid opening on Wall Street.
A negative reading of U.S. consumer sentiment and soft
retail sales, plus rekindled worries in the euro zone late last
week, had raised investor sensitivity to the early Monday
announcement of growth data by China, the world's second-largest
economy.
China's recovery unexpectedly stumbled in the first three
months of 2013, as it reported the annual economic growth rate
eased to 7.7 percent from 7.9 percent in the final quarter of
last year. Economists had forecast 8 percent growth. Another
data showed industrial output in March grew 8.9 percent from a
year earlier, undershooting expectations for a 10 percent rise.
"U.S. data was just a start, and it shows that the global
recovery is not quite as good as everyone thinks it is. And
today, it's been backed up by China data," said Stan Shamu,
market strategist at IG Markets in Sydney.
"It's just a broad risk sell-off as investors grow a little
bit sceptical about the recovery that had driven markets much
higher over the past several months. A lot of people just use
any fragile economic data as an excuse to get out of it and lock
in some gains," he said.
The sluggish data should underscore the need to keep global
monetary stimulus in place, helping to support markets
eventually, he added.
The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan fell 0.8 percent, led by a 2.5 percent
slide in its materials sector.
Spot gold fell as far as $1,427.14 an ounce to its
lowest since April 2011, and was last down 2.1 percent at
$1,448.16. Spot silver fell to its lowest since November
2010 of $24.32 an ounce and was last at $24.63, down 4.7 percent
on the day. Bullion futures fell on fears about central bank
sales and holdings on global exchange-traded funds sank to their
lowest in more than a year.
"As the Fed becomes less reflationary and ECB (European
Central Bank) not willing to end its deflationary policy, the
balance towards inflation is shifting dramatically. And people
recognise that an environment where you have no inflation is a
powerful driver to get out of the metal," said Dominic Schnider,
analyst at UBS Wealth Management.
U.S. crude futures plunged 2.7 percent to $88.85 a
barrel and Brent slipped 2 percent to $101.07.
Resources-reliant Australian shares were down 1.5
percent earlier on Monday, then pared the loss to be off 0.9
percent, while the risk-sensitive Australian dollar
eased 0.6 percent to $1.0435.
Hong Kong shares shed 1.2 percent and Shanghai shares
fell 1 percent.
"The bad market reaction today is a result of raised
expectations after last week's credit growth figures. This China
GDP miss probably points to ineffectual credit growth because
money is being used by companies to pay off short-term loans and
interest," said Hong Hao, chief strategist at Bank of
Communication International Securities in Hong Kong.
The Nikkei stock average slipped 1.0 percent, moving
away from its highest level since July 2008, hit on Friday.
YEN STILL SEEN WEAKENING
The weak U.S. data weighed on the dollar, sending it as low
as 97.55 yen. The yen's firmness against the dollar also
pushed the euro down to a low of 127.56 yen.
Last week, the dollar touched a four-year high of 99.95 yen
and the euro climbed as far as 131.10 yen,
its highest since January 2010.
Daisuke Karakama, market economist at Mizuho Corporate Bank,
said the dollar's drop against the yen appeared contained,
despite the sluggish U.S. economic reports and the Obama
administration putting Japan on notice in its semi-annual report
on currency practices of major trade partners, indicating
underlying weakness of the yen.
The U.S. said it was watching Japan's economic policies to
ensure they were not aimed at devaluing the yen to gain a
competitive advantage.
"As long as the yen's weakness comes as a result of Japanese
government's economic measures to beat deflation, there is
little the U.S. can say, because Japan is not intervening in
currency markets to weaken its currency like some other
countries might do," Karakama said.
The Bank of Japan's unprecedented reflationary plan spurred
a sharp yen fall and boosted Japanese stocks, but Japanese
government bonds have greeted it with exceptionally high
volatlity, and it's possible that once low-risk, low-return JGBs
will turn into high-risk, low-return assets.
Data by fund-tracking firm EPFR Global for the week ending
April 10 mirrored expectations for Japan's economic growth and
Japanese investors' stronger appetite for overseas assets, as
well as concerns from other exporting countries that a weaker
yen will undermine their competitiveness.
Europe bond funds posted their biggest weekly inflow since
early December, real estate sector funds took in fresh money for
the 13th time in the 15 weeks year-to-date, while Asia ex-Japan
equity funds recorded outflows for the second time in the past
three weeks, EPFR said.