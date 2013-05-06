* Asian shares follow Wall St rally after upbeat US jobs
data
* Commodities also strong, copper eyed after surge
* Malaysian stocks, currency up after incumbent wins
election
* Aussie falters as monthly retail sales disappoint
By Ian Chua and Vidya Ranganathan
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, May 6 Asian stocks rose on
Monday as investors cheered the upbeat U.S. labour force report
that sent Wall Street to an all-time closing high last week,
while the dollar held its ground against the yen.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
climbed nearly one percent with Australia's main
share index also about a percent higher. Malaysian
shares were the biggest gainers, rising 3 percent after
the ruling coalition government won a tight election.
Japanese financial markets are shut on Monday for a public
holiday and will reopen on Tuesday. Britain's stock market is
also shut on Monday for a national holiday, and that is expected
to keep trading quiet in Europe.
Financial spreadbetter IG expected Germany's DAX to
open 1 point higher, flat in percentage terms, and France's CAC
40 to open 2.2 points lower, or down up to 0.1 percent.
The gains in Asian stock and commodity markets followed
after data on Friday that showed U.S. employment rose at a
faster pace than expected in April. Hiring was much stronger
than previously reported in the prior two months, a relief to
investors nervous of a U.S. slowdown.
But other U.S. data, including a survey of the vast services
sector, was less encouraging and led investors to suspect that
the Federal Reserve will probably maintain its aggressive
stimulus programme.
"From the market's point of view, this is a Goldilocks
scenario - good enough to provide reasonable growth in corporate
revenues but not strong enough to trigger more than a mild
tapering in the Fed's asset purchase program," said Ric Spooner,
chief market analyst at CMC Markets.
The data helped lift U.S. Treasury yields. The
dollar however was less consistent, gaining against the
Australian dollar and keeping Friday's gains against
the low-yielding yen, but losing ground to emerging Asian
currencies.
Having rallied more than 1 percent against the yen on
Friday, the dollar last traded at 99.06 yen, nearly flat
on the day. It is within a hair's breath of the 4-year peak
nudging 100 that it scaled last month.
The yen was likely to stay on the defensive after the boost
to risk sentiment from the better-than-expected U.S. jobs data,
said Satoshi Okagawa, senior global markets analyst for Sumitomo
Mitsui Banking Corporation in Singapore.
"Rather than dollar strength, the sentiment is more along
the lines of going risk-on. It feels like yen-selling with
cross/yen pairs leading the way," Okagawa said.
AUSSIE FALTERS
While other currencies in Asia outperformed the greenback,
the Aussie slipped 0.3 percent to $1.0285, although it
stayed off last week's low near $1.0220.
The decline followed local retail sales data, where the
monthly data disappointed markets but the quarterly number,
coupled with U.S. jobs data, gave markets reason to slightly
tone down expectations of a cut in interest rates at the Reserve
Bank of Australia's policy meeting on Tuesday.
Commodities also added to gains, having powered higher on
Friday in the wake of the U.S. jobs report. U.S. crude rose more
than one percent towards $97.00 a barrel, reaching fresh
one-month highs.
Shanghai copper futures jumped by their 5 percent
daily limit on Monday, tracking sharp gains in London in the
previous session. London copper surged more than 6 percent on
Friday in its biggest daily rise since October 2011.
However, to put its move in perspective, copper had fallen
nearly 20 percent in the past three months partly on worries
about a slowing global economy.
Malaysia's ringgit and stock market were the regional
standouts on Monday, with the ringgit hitting a 20-month
high after Sunday's election saw the governing coalition extend
its half-century rule, albeit with its worst-ever performance.
The National Front, or Barisan National (BN), won 133 seats
in the 222-member parliament in Sunday's election, although it
failed to regain the two-thirds majority it lost for the first
time in 2008.