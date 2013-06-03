* MSCI Asia ex-Japan pressured, Nikkei hits six-week low
* China PMI data underscore fragile state of economy
* Eyes on US national ISM due later in session
* Dollar steady vs yen, softer dollar index helps gold
* European shares likely dip
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, June 3 Investors took profits on Monday
from recent Asian share rallies in the face of uncertainty over
how much longer the current U.S. stimulus would continue, while
data underscoring the fragility of China's economy weighed on
oil.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was choppy, inching up and down 0.2 percent and
touching its lowest in nearly seven weeks. A fall this session
would mark a fourth straight day of declines. The index ended
May down 4.7 percent for its worst month in a year.
European stock markets are expected to follow suit, with
financial spreadbetters predicting London's FTSE 100,
Paris's CAC-40 and Frankfurt's DAX to open down
as much as 0.6 percent. A 0.2 percent rise in U.S. stock futures
, however, suggested a firm Wall Street open.
Investors will scrutinise more data this week from the
United States for clues to growth and demand prospects in the
world's largest economy.
Speculation over whether and when the U.S. Federal Reserve
may start scaling back its current massive bond-buying programme
emerged following a string of positive American data and was the
catalyst for corrections across markets which had drawn strong
support from the Fed's largesse.
Reports showing Chinese growth was failing to pick up
momentum gave no reason for a turnaround from soft sentiment but
they also were not bad enough to trigger more active selling.
"I don't think we should be overly pessimistic. The reality
is that we are seeing a steady pick-up seasonally in
manufacturing. The story of a moderate expansion still holds,"
said analyst Sijin Cheng of Barclays in Singapore.
China's factory activity shrank for the first time in seven
months in May and growth in the services sector cooled, evidence
that the world's second-largest economy lost momentum in the
second quarter.
These reports followed a weekend release that showed China's
official PMI rising more than forecast in May.
ANZ said in a commentary that this single indicator did not
change its view on China's softening economic conditions.
"Structural reforms are needed in order to help sustain the
growth prospect ... inconsistent data will continue to
complicate China's economic policy making and potentially impair
the judgement of policymakers," the Australian bank said.
Australian shares fell 0.6 percent. Hong Kong shares
were up 0.3 percent but slightly trimmed gains after the
Chinese data, while Shanghai shares lost some of its
early gains to inch up 0.3 percent.
The broadly bearish sentiment took a toll on Japan's Nikkei
stock average, which has outperformed many other Asian
bourses, sliding over 3 percent to a six-week low.
Market direction will be determined later when the May ISM
manufacturing index is released, ahead of the more important
monthly nonfarm payrolls report due on Friday. The Fed has said
it would keep up the stimulus campaign until the employment
situation improved.
Data on Friday showed U.S. Chicago Purchasing Managers Index
rose far more than expected in May, fanning worries about the
Fed slowing its bond purchases later this year and sending U.S.
Treasury prices lower on Friday, capping the worst month for the
market in nearly 2-1/2 years.
Some cautioned about prematurely factoring in the
possibility of the Fed's tapering.
"The idea of early tapering of QE is still some time away -
inflation is still low and the Fed has to get it a little
higher. We are overweight equities and advising anyone who is
short equities to square positions," said Gary Dugan, Chief
Investment Officer, Asia & Middle East, at Coutts.
Indonesia on Monday posted a $1.61 billion trade deficit in
April after a surplus a month earlier, as global demand remained
weak.
The dollar inched up 0.1 percent to 100.45 against
the yen, off a three-week low of 100.22 on Friday. The dollar
index, measured against a basket of six key currencies,
was down 0.20 percent after touching a three-week low on
Thursday.
The weak dollar underpinned spot gold, which added
0.6 percent to $1,394.41 an ounce.
A mixed reading in Chinese data kept intact worries about
demand prospects and weighed on oil.
U.S. crude futures fell 0.2 percent to $91.76 a
barrel and Brent eased 0.2 percent to 100.17.
Amid global equity market corrections spurred by concerns
over the Fed's stimulus outlook, EPFR Global-tracked equity
funds saw collective outflows of $2.79 billion in the week to
May 29 as retail redemptions hit a year-to-date high.