* MSCI Asia ex-Japan steady, off six-month lows
* Nikkei opens down 1.5 pct, hits fresh 2-month lows
* Dollar recoups some losses vs yen
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, June 7 Asian shares stabilised from
six-month lows on Friday, helped by overnight Wall Street gains,
but investors remained wary ahead of the key U.S. jobs report
due later that may clarify whether the Federal Reserve could
start tapering its stimulus programme in coming weeks.
U.S. stocks rose on Thursday but the dollar slid against the
euro and yen. Worries the nonfarm payrolls will disappoint
prompted investors to cut heavy bets that had been profitable
for months, particularly bets that the U.S. currency will rise
on a strengthening economy against the yen and Japanese stocks.
Economists expect 170,000 jobs to have been added to the
U.S. economy in May and the unemployment rate to hold at an
almost 4-1/2-year low of 7.5 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
inched up 0.1 percent after falling to its
lowest since late November on Thursday.
Australian shares were steady after hitting a fresh
4-1/2-month low on Thursday while South Korean shares
opened down 0.3 percent.
Japan's Nikkei stock average opened 1.5 percent
lower and hit a fresh two-month low, weighed by the yen's sharp
advance overnight.
The dollar was up 0.4 percent against the yen at
97.31, after plummeting over 3 percent overnight to a seven-week
low of 95.90 yen. The dollar index, measured against a
basket of six major currencies, steadied after hitting its
lowest since Feb. 25 of 81.077 on Thursday.
"The recent mixed U.S. data flow and general risk-off
environment have not benefited the US dollar. However, we
maintain our bullish dollar view for the remainder of the year,"
said Sebastien Galy, foreign exchange strategist at Societe
Generale in New York, in a note to clients.
"As the Fed starts to retreat gradually from its ultra-loose
policy, we expect the BOJ, the ECB and possibly the BOE (Bank of
England) to step forward and ease further. As monetary policy
differences sharpen, so will cross-currency performances."
Market volatility reflects a retracement from excessive
fears about the reduced Fed stimulus and high expectations for
Japan to end deflation and boost growth, analysts said.
The recent pull-back in global financial markets was sparked
more than two weeks ago when Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke suggested
the U.S. central bank could start paring massive bond purchases
as soon as the Fed's next few meetings if the economy improves
further.
Corrections have been far deeper for Japanese stocks and the
yen as the Nikkei had surged over 80 percent from mid-November
to a 5-1/2-year high last month while the yen had slumped 30
percent against the dollar in the same period, when speculators
boosted their bets that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will pursue
strong reflationary policies. The Bank of Japan's unprecedented
stimulus unveiled in early April had strengthened such bets.
The turmoil accelerated and crushed Japanese stocks as
"Abenomics" failed to live up to blown-out market expectations
for bold growth-spurring steps, triggering a wave of yen selling
and Nikkei buying, all weighing on broader Asian bourses.
Some analysts pointed to markets responding too negatively
to the impact from potential Fed tapering.
Credit Suisse said in a research note that three key
differences from stock corrections in past cases of Fed stimulus
reduction suggested investors may be too pessimistic this time.
In previous cases, stock valuations were high, European
risks were heightening and U.S. recovery was poor. Now, stock
valuations are lower, European risks are lessening and the U.S.
economy is improving. "We continue to suggest investors buy
markets closer to trough valuations," it said.
The dollar steadied against the euro at $1.3240 early
on Friday after the common currency spiked to a
three-and-a-half-month high of $1.3306 on Thursday, drawing
support from the European Central Bank's decision to leave
interest rates unchanged and as ECB President Mario Draghi said
further monetary support was unlikely in the near future.
Draghi said the ECB was technically ready for negative
deposit rates - the rate it pays commercial banks to hold their
money - but there was no reason to act right now.
U.S. crude futures steadied at $94.73 a barrel.