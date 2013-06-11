* MSCI Asia ex-Japan falls to fresh 6-1/2-month lows
* Yen rises, Nikkei slips as BOJ avoids taking new steps to
curb JGB volatility
* Continued speculation over Fed tapering dampens sentiment
* European shares likely decline
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, June 11 The U.S. dollar fell against the
yen and Japanese stocks sagged after the Bank of Japan held off
from taking fresh steps to curb bond market volatility, while
Asian shares hit 2013 lows amid worries over slowing growth in
China and continued uncertainty on how long the U.S. stimulus
will remain in place.
European stock markets are likely to follow suit, with
financial spreadbetters predicting London's FTSE 100,
Paris's CAC-40 and Frankfurt's DAX will open
down 0.4 percent. A 0.1 percent drop in U.S. stock futures
also pointed to a cautious Wall Street start.
The BOJ kept monetary policy steady and refrained from
taking new measures to calm bond market turbulence, possibly
judging that the recent market turbulence has yet to pose severe
damage to the economy's recovery prospects.
The BOJ's unprecedented bond-buying programme launched in
April triggered sharp swings in the Japanese government bond
market and led to a spike in yields. The Nikkei stock average
has also come under heavy selling since May 23 and slumped from
5-1/2-year highs while the dollar had briefly lost all gains
made on the yen since the April 4 announcement.
The decision disappointed some market players who had
expected fresh steps from the BOJ in response to the elevated
market volatility, sending the Nikkei skidding 1.5
percent at the close and the dollar 0.6 percent lower to 98.18
yen.
"The 'zero' response could be taken as the BOJ allowing the
market volatility to continue, and highlights its insensitivity
to market sentiment and price actions. This is very regrettable
especially since the policy the BOJ is taking is significant and
appropriate," said Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist at
Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
tumbled 1.1 percent to a fresh 6-1/2-month low
for a fifth straight day of declines, which would mark its
longest losing streak in nearly three months.
The Indian rupee hit a record low, with the absence of
central bank intervention prompting importers to rush to cover
future dollar needs, while traders also cited the drop in other
Asian currencies as hurting sentiment..
FED STIMULUS CONCERNS
Solid U.S. jobs data and the Standard & Poor's raising the
rating outlook of the U.S. to stable from negative on the back
of an improved economy kept alive speculation about an eventual
softening of the Fed's strong commitment to quantitative easing
even as few saw any imminent policy shift.
Global equity and commodity markets have been jolted
recently by the Fed stimulus concerns, slowing growth in China,
a deep slump in Europe and wild swings in Japanese stocks, bonds
and the yen.
Hong Kong shares tested a seven-month low, with local
developers and Chinese cyclical names leading index losses as
investors took risk off the table ahead of a holiday on
Wednesday. Chinese markets are closed from Monday to Wednesday.
"People are cutting risk ahead of the holiday and unsure
about how mainland markets will react when they reopen on
Thursday after the soft data over the weekend," said Kelvin
Wong, Julius Baer's China and Hong Kong equities analyst.
Australian shares bucked the trend to rise 0.4
percent, while South Korean shares fell 0.6 percent.
Analysts said the jitters over the Fed's outlook underscores
some of the drawbacks of the quantitative easing policy.
"It shows the cost of the QE policy, which boosts liquidity
and exacerbates moves in financial markets, while having a very
slow follow through in the real economy," said Adrian Foster,
head of financial markets research for Asia-Pacific at Rabobank
International in Hong Kong.
Before the recent setback, Japanese equities enjoyed a
record-breaking rally and the yen tumbled to multi-year lows
against the dollar on the back of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's
sweeping growth-spurring measures.
Even after this session's pullback, market players largely
maintain their view for the dollar's longer-term uptrend.
The dollar reached a high of 99.29 yen overnight after the
S&P's rating move reduced the risk of the world's biggest
economy losing its AA-plus rating. Last month, the U.S. currency
hit a 4-1/2-year peak of 103.74 against the yen, underpinned by
the BOJ's massive stimulus.
"We are USD-bullish due to the ongoing Fed tapering debate
which has steepened the U.S. yield curve ... Long-term capital
flows are now directed towards U.S. corporates, which is
USD-positive," Morgan Stanley said in a research note.
Worries about slackening demand from the world's leading
consumer China have weighed on the commodity-sensitive
Australian dollar, which fell to a 20-month low of $0.9393
on Monday. The Aussie was at $0.9404 on Tuesday.
U.S. crude futures eased 0.2 percent to $95.63 a
barrel and Brent fell 0.3 percent to $103.65.
Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,383.56 an ounce,
as the S&P's move on the U.S. credit outlook hurt bullion's
safe-haven appeal.