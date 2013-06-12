* MSCI Asia ex-Japan falls to 2013 low, Nikkei sheds as much
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, June 12 Asian shares hit fresh 2013 lows
and Japanese stocks had another volatile session on Wednesday,
extending a broad rout in global equities, as the lack of new
steps from the Bank of Japan to quell tumult in the domestic
bond market and lingering fears of a softening of U.S. stimulus
unnerved investors.
European stock markets are likely to fall, with financial
spreadbetters predicting London's FTSE 100, Paris's
CAC-40 and Frankfurt's DAX will open down 0.5
percent. A 0.2 percent rise in U.S. stock futures,
however, suggested a stable start on Wall Street.
The BOJ's move came amid mounting concern that central bank
support for markets was turning more cautious, sparked by
persistent speculation about the U.S. Federal Reserve toning
down its strong stimulus commitment later in the year.
These concerns continued to buffet markets and led to a
massive selloff in global equities and commodities overnight,
although the dollar recouped some of Tuesday's sharp losses
against the yen.
The dollar was trading up 0.9 percent at 96.89 yen
after falling more than 2 percent to a low of 95.59 yen
overnight. The dollar hit a two-month low of 94.975 on Friday,
having just seen a 4-1/2-year peak of 103.74 yen last month.
The possibility of a shift in the Fed's current policy, even
if such a move wasn't imminent, has rattled markets in recent
weeks as the Fed's aggressive bond-buying plan has been a major
driving force behind the recent rally in global risk assets.
"There appeared to be some heightened anxiety levels across
Asian markets today as traders contemplate a world without
additional economic stimulus," said Tim Waterer, senior trader
at CMC Markets in Sydney.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.4 percent to a 6-1/2-month low, extending
losses into the sixth straight session, the longest losing
streak since March last year.
Australian shares fell 0.9 percent to a five-month
low while South Korean shares ended down 0.6 percent.
Markets in China and Hong Kong are closed for holidays.
"Market reactions of late underscore the liquidity risk --
bond buying schemes are reducing liquidity in bond markets and
overshooting prices," said Takeo Okuhara, fund manager at Daiwa
SB Investments. "Markets have long been too complacent with
central bank support."
Japan's Nikkei stock average closed down 0.2
percent in a volatile session which saw the benchmark tumble as
much as 2.4 percent earlier. The Nikkei is down about 17 percent
from a 5-1/2-year high scaled last month.
The BOJ on Tuesday held off from taking additional steps to
curb bond market volatility, arguing that bond markets had
stabilised. BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said that the central
bank will consider fresh measures if borrowing costs spike again
in the future.
The lack of new action, following an unprecedented
bond-buying programme launched in April, disappointed some
investors who were expecting the central bank to extend the
maximum duration of cheap fixed-rate funds as a way to reduce
volatility in the bond market.
GLOBAL GROWTH, STIMULUS WORRIES MOUNT
Markets have been on edge even before the latest BOJ
decision rippled through asset markets. Volatility in global
financial markets had heightened in recent weeks on the Fed
stimulus jitters, worries over slowing growth in China, a deep
slump in Europe, and shaky Japanese bonds and stocks which
threatened to undercut the BOJ's stimulus moves.
Sentiment towards Japan has also been hit recently as
investors began to wind down their excessive expectations for
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's pro-growth policies, suspecting that
Abe might be holding off from announcing harsher structural
reforms needed to invigorate Japan until after an election in
July.
Since mid-November when expectations began building for
Abe, who became prime minister in December, to pursue bold
reflationary steps to pull Japan out of deep deflation, the
dollar rose 30 percent against the yen and the Nikkei surged
almost 80 percent to their respective peaks in May.
"Markets have yet to find a new focus that replaces the
trading betting on Abe, which appears to be closing out. The
next focus is not Japan, maybe the Fed, but in the absence of
clear fresh factors, each asset may be undergoing position
adjustments under the current volatile conditions," said Hiroshi
Maeba, head of FX trading Japan for UBS in Tokyo.
The prospect of the Fed withdrawing some of its funds from
markets pressured emerging currencies, prompting Indonesia's
central bank to say it was ready to ensure large supplies of
dollars to the market to support the weakening rupiah.
The idea of less bond buying has also been behind a recent
spike in U.S. Treasury yields to their highest in more than a
year.
Commodities were also weaker, with London copper
easing 0.2 percent to $7,047.75 a tonne, hovering near a
six-week low.
U.S. crude futures slipped 0.9 percent to $94.54 a
barrel and Brent fell 0.6 percent to $102.30.
Spot gold extended declines into a second session,
easing 0.3 percent to $1,374.50 an ounce, as investors weighed
the risk of the Fed curbing its stimulus programme.