* MSCI Asia ex-Japan inches down 0.2 pct, Nikkei down 0.3
pct
* Dollar rises vs yen, choppy against basket of key
currencies
* Oil inches up, gold falls
* European shares likely to ease
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, June 18 Asian shares eased on Tuesday as
investors waited for Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke to
clarify the U.S. central bank's plans for its stimulus programme
- with the mere suggestion of fine-tuning it enough to unnerve
market sentiment.
European stocks are seen easing, with financial
spreadbetters predicting London's FTSE 100, Paris's
CAC-40 and Frankfurt's DAX will open down as
much as 0.3 percent. U.S. stock futures traded almost
flat, hinting at a subdued Wall Street start after a rise
overnight.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.2 percent, with Chinese and Australian
bourses leading the declines. The materials
sector in the pan-Asian index was the top loser.
Australian shares faced selling in high-yielding
stocks while Hong Kong shares slipped 0.5 percent after
two days of gains with investors selling recent outperformers.
Shanghai shares also struggled to gain as the People's
Bank of China again refrained from injecting funds into the
interbank market despite short-term funding costs staying high.
South Korean shares bucked the trend and rose 0.9
percent while Southeast Asian shares were also mostly higher.
The Fed's bond-buying programme, along with very
accommodative monetary policies by other central banks to
promote growth, such as the Bank of Japan, has underpinned
market sentiment broadly, providing investors abundant funds
they could put to work in higher-yielding "risk" assets, such as
shares.
"The Federal Reserve has really been driving the top-down
investment themes globally with quantitative easing and record
low U.S. rates," said Peter Esho, investment adviser at Wilson
HTM. "It has implications really into all other asset classes."
Market volatility was likely to remain elevated until the
outcome of the Fed meeting and Bernanke's news conference on
Wednesday.
"The sensitivity of asset prices to headlines and seemingly
inconsistent moves among them - U.S. Treasury yields moving
higher but the U.S. dollar coming under pressure...shows the
degree of nervousness and confusion among investors regarding
the most likely path of the Fed's monetary policy," Barclays
Capital said in a research note.
DOLLAR OUTLOOK MIXED
Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock average gave up early
gains and fell 0.2 percent, swinging from Monday's 2.7 percent
rise.
The dollar rose 0.3 percent against the yen to 94.78,
off its 10-week low of 93.75 yen hit on Thursday, but well below
last month's 4-1/2-year peak of 103.74 yen. Against a basket of
six key currencies, however, the dollar index was down
0.09 percent.
Uncertainty over the Fed's thinking has weighed on the
dollar recently, but its fall against the yen has also been
linked to speculators and investors cutting back their yen short
positions after the Bank of Japan took no action last week to
quell a highly volatile domestic bond market.
The sell-off in the Nikkei, sparking yen buying, erased
gains made since the central bank's big-bang stimulus unveiled
on April 4, which had helped propel the index up to a 5-1/2-year
high last month. Growing views that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
may not deliver as aggressive a reform as previously hoped for
also led to the unwinding of short-yen and long-Nikkei
positions.
"The Fed is likely to stress its commitment to stimulus and
signal that any tapering will not mean tightening liquidity, and
that should tame recent market jitters and induce stability,"
said a senior official at a big Japanese investor.
At a meeting of leaders of the Group of Eight developed
countries on Monday, the euro zone came under pressure to press
on with a banking union and Japan was urged to follow up on
massive central bank stimulus with structural reforms and
measures to tackle its budget deficit.
The G8 said in a statement world economic prospects remained
weak even though downside risks have lessened due partly to
policy action taken in the United States, the euro zone and
Japan.
Data on Tuesday showed Japan's industrial output rose 0.9
percent in April, showing a steady pickup in firms' productive
activity, while Monday's economic reports showed firming
recovery in U.S. housing markets.
"In general any decision to taper would signal confidence in
the ongoing recovery of the U.S. economy, that is potentially an
upside for markets depending on how investors take it."
U.S. crude futures inched up 0.1 percent at $97.85 a
barrel and Brent also was up 0.1 percent to $105.55.
Spot gold fell 0.3 percent to $1,380.41 an ounce as
muted physical demand and fears of any cut in the Fed's $85
billion monthly bond purchases weighed on sentiment.