* Dollar broadly higher, holds above 100 yen
* Asian stocks lower, Nikkei outperforms on weaker yen
* Upbeat U.S. data reinforces Fed stimulus withdrawal view
* HSBC's China's services PMI next in focus
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, July 3 The U.S. dollar hovered at
one-month highs against a basket of major currencies on
Wednesday, while Asia shares drooped after a batch of U.S. data
reinforced views that the days of easy money from the Federal
Reserve are numbered.
U.S. new motor vehicle sales in June were poised to record
their strongest month in more than 5-1/2 years, while factories
posted a second straight month of gains in new orders in May.
Ordinarily these numbers should bolster risk appetite, but
investors at this stage appeared to be more worried that the Fed
will keep to its mantra of gradually withdrawing stimulus as the
economic recovery continues.
The U.S. dollar gained broad momentum after breaking above
100 yen for the first time since early June. That helped
push the euro towards a fresh one-month low near $1.2950.
Traders said the threat of political instability in Portugal
gave euro sellers an added excuse.
The rally in the greenback left the Australian dollar
dangling precariously close to a three-year trough of $0.9110
, a complete turnaround from Monday's rally to $0.9253.
Equity investors, meanwhile, were quick to take profits in
recent gains following a soggy finish on Wall Street. Some
positioning ahead of the U.S. Independence Day holiday on
Thursday and key U.S. jobs report on Friday were also cited for
the market's cautious stance.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
slipped 0.4 percent, pulling further away from a
near two-week high set on Tuesday.
Japanese stocks managed to outperform the rest of Asia
thanks to the fall in the yen. The Nikkei share index
slipped 0.1 percent after an early push to a fresh five-week
high lost steam.
"A weak yen will definitely have positive effects on
Japanese stocks, particularly on exporters," said Toshiyuki
Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex Inc.
"However, the upside may be limited by some profit-taking
after recent sharp gains."
Markets generally turned a deaf ear to comments from Fed
officials, who again sought to play down fears of any imminent
tightening of policy.
Fed Board Governor Jerome Powell said the easy monetary
policy will likely be warranted for "quite some time".
William Dudley, head of the powerful New York Fed, went
further to say he would not rule out raising the pace of asset
purchases from the current $85 billion per month. But he said
the central bank would need to see the recovery stumble badly
before any such move.
Strength in the greenback was bad news for many commodities
priced in U.S. dollars as it tends to make them more expensive,
hurting demand.
Copper traded at $6,934 per tonne, nursing a near 1
percent fall on Tuesday, while gold was at $1,242 an
ounce after suffering a 0.9 percent decline.
Oil, however, was shielded from sellers as turmoil in the
Middle East unsettled investors. U.S. crude held above
$100 a barrel, its highest since May 2012.
The market's next focus is a private report on China's
services sector. Any disappointment will add to worries about a
slowdown in the world's No. 2 economy.