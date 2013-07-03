* Dollar touches 1-month high vs basket of currencies
* Upbeat U.S. data reinforces Fed stimulus withdrawal view
* Asian stocks slide, MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan down 2.2
pct
* China services sector growth hits 9-month low in June
* Oil rises on worries over Mideast tensions
By Masayuki Kitano and Ian Chua
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, July 3 The dollar hit a
one-month high against a basket of currencies on Wednesday while
Asian shares slid, hit by worries that the days of easy money
from the U.S. Federal Reserve are numbered.
Asian shares extended their losses after an official survey
showed that growth in China's services sector sagged to its
weakest pace in nine months in June, adding to signs of a
slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.
Regional shares fell broadly with MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan tumbling 2.2
percent, pulling away from a near two-week high set on Tuesday.
Hong Kong shares fell 1.7 percent, while the Shanghai
Composite Index slipped 0.9 percent. Australian equities
fell 1.9 percent.
"It's been very tough telling clients to start looking at a
tradeable rebound, it shows everybody is very pessimistic right
now," said Hong Hao, chief strategist at Bank of Communication
International Securities.
European shares were seen likely to open lower. Financial
spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 to open down 0.6
percent, Germany's DAX to open down 0.6 percent, and
France's CAC 40 to open down 0.7 percent.
Equity investors were quick to take profits in recent gains
following a soggy finish on Wall Street on Tuesday. Some
positioning ahead of the U.S. Independence Day holiday on
Thursday and key U.S. jobs report on Friday was also cited for
the market's cautious demeanour.
The Australian dollar plumbed a fresh three-year low against
the greenback with markets interpreting as dovish comments from
the head of the Reserve Bank of Australia.
The Aussie dollar fell to as low as $0.9068 in late
Asian trade, its lowest level since September 2010, after RBA
Governor Glenn Stevens said the bank stood ready to help support
an economy that faced sub-par economic growth as the mining
investment boom peaked.
The falling Aussie, eventually positive for Australia, was
squeezing foreign investors on overall Australian assets
including equities, said William Keenan, head of equities
research at Lonsec in Melbourne.
"There seems to be a battle going on between offshore
selling and domestic buying. On the day-to-day basis it depends
on who has the momentum," Keenan said, noting that domestic
buyers held a more bullish view while foreign investors were
more worried about slower growth in Asia.
The U.S. dollar hit a one-month high against a basket of
major currencies, staying firm after a recent string of
generally solid U.S. economic data supported the view that the
Federal Reserve could scale back its monetary stimulus later
this year.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback's
value against a basket of major currencies, rose to as high as
83.635, its highest level since late May.
Data on Tuesday backed stimulus-tapering expectations, as
U.S. new motor vehicle sales in June were on track for their
strongest month in more than 5-1/2 years, while factories posted
a second straight month of gains in new orders in May. Home
prices also posted their biggest annual increase in more than
seven years.
Ordinarily these numbers should bolster risk appetite and
equities, but investors at this stage appeared to be more
worried that the Fed will keep to its mantra of gradually
withdrawing stimulus as the economic recovery continues.
In commodities markets, U.S. oil hit a 14-month high as
traders bet on a sharp drop in crude inventories in top consumer
the United States, while tensions in the Middle East also
cushioned prices.
Fears that political turmoil in Egypt could destabilise the
Middle East and disrupt oil supplies helped lift U.S. oil, which
rose about 2 percent to $101.58 a barrel and hit a high
of $102.18 earlier on Wednesday.