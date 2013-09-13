TOKYO, Sept 13 The dollar rose on Friday after
Japan's Nikkei newspaper said U.S. President Barack Obama will
name former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers as chairman of
the Federal Reserve Board, while gold and oil declined as the
Syrian chemical weapons crisis abated.
The greenback gained 0.4 percent to 99.950 yen,
pulling away from a one-week low touched overnight as investors
fretted over not whether but by how much the U.S. central bank
will cut its monthly stimulus at next week's policy meeting.
Against a basket of major currencies, the dollar was
up 0.3 percent, also bouncing from a two-week trough reached on
Thursday.
Debate in Washington has focused on whether Obama will pick
Summers or Fed Vice Chair Janet Yellen to succeed Ben Bernanke,
whose term as head of the U.S. central bank expires in January.
The appointment must be approved by the Senate.
The Nikkei said the president "is set to" name Summers as
early as next week. Reports in the New York Times
and Washington Post earlier this month suggested Obama was
strongly inclined to pick Summers.
Traders said the Nikkei report helped give an added lift to
U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar, both of which had already
been edging higher on the day even before the Nikkei story
reached the market.
"You have to wonder just how credible it is. I mean it would
be understandable if the New York Times or the Wall Street
Journal were reporting this," said a trader for a Japanese bank
in Singapore.
"But the market seems to be showing some reaction to this,"
the trader added.
The Fed is expected to reduce its $85 billion a month
bond-buying programme at its two-day meeting ending on Sept 18.
But weaker-than-expected data, including jobs growth in August
and consumer spending and durable goods orders in July, deepened
uncertainty about the extent of the reduction.
A Reuters poll of economists on Monday found that most now
see the Fed trimming its $85 billion monthly spending on bonds
by about $10 billion, compared with estimates for a $15 billion
reduction in a poll before the jobs report.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
shed 0.8 percent, pulling further away from a
three-month high and on track for a second losing day after a
10-day winning streak -- its longest such run in six years. The
Asian gauge is still up 2.2 percent this week.
In Tokyo, the Nikkei share average edged up 0.1
percent, supported by its five-day moving average.
European stocks were seen edging lower, with the futures for
the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's
down 0.1 to 0.2 percent.
As the dollar ground higher, gold turned south, down 0.5
percent, adding to a 3.4 percent slide on Thursday, its biggest
one-day decline in more than two months as the Syrian chemical
weapons crisis eases.
The precious metal is down 5.5 percent this week, on track
for its biggest weekly decline in three months.
The U.S. and Russia began talks on Thursday on Moscow's plan
for Syria to surrender its chemical weapons as Damascus formally
applied to join a global poison gas ban, but Secretary of State
John Kerry held fast to the position that the U.S. may still use
military force if diplomacy fails.
Worries over a possible U.S. military strike against Syria
spooked risk markets sending oil and gold prices higher and
driving equities lower globally.
Brent crude added 0.1 percent to around $112.7 a
barrel on Friday but was still heading for its biggest weekly
drop in three months.