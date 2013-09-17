* China leads regional declines, Nikkei off 0.7 pct
* Aussie dollar briefly bounces after RBA minutes
* European markets expected to open lower
By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, Sept 17 Asian shares eased and the
dollar firmed on Tuesday as investors, who welcomed Lawrence
Summers ending his bid to lead the U.S. Federal Reserve,
consolidated positions before a meeting at which the central
bank is likely to start withdrawing stimulus.
While a trim of the Fed's massive bond purchases causes some
apprehension, markets anticipate a much longer road to rate
hikes after former Treasury Secretary Summers dropped out of the
race to become its next chief.
European markets were seen taking a breather following
Asia's lead, with futures for the Euro STOXX 50,
Germany's DAX and France's< FCEc1> down 0.1 to 0.3
percent. U.S. stock market futures edged 0.1 percent
lower.
Despite a lacklustre August jobs report, the Fed is expected
to reduce its monthly asset purchases by about $10 billion from
$85 billion. [Its decision will be announced at 1800 GMT
Wednesday.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.3 percent. Japan's Nikkei stock average
, which opened higher after a holiday on Monday, changed
gears and closed 0.7 percent down.
"It's a waiting game at the moment, but the FOMC decision
may not necessarily be a bad thing," said Linus Yip, a
strategist at First Shanghai Securities, referring to the
Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed's policymaking arm.
"Tapering stimulus also means the U.S. economy is
recovering, which I suspect some smart money has started to
position for," Yip added.
Latest EPFR data seems to confirm that trend with European
equity funds enjoying their second biggest inflow year-to-date
in the week ending Sept. 11, helped by investors' continued
switch out of bonds and into stocks as the global economy
recovers.
Underpinning investors' risk tolerance was easing tension in
Syria after Russia and the U.S. reached a deal to remove Syrian
President Bashar al Assad's chemical arsenal.
Investors switched out of better-performing markets in North
Asia to hunt for bargains elsewhere as stock markets in Korea
and China led regional declines even as India and Indonesia seem
to have found their feet after a recent beating.
China's two main indexes were down more
than 1 percent each.
HUNGRY FOR YIELD
The dollar index, which measures it against six major
currencies, stood at 81.28, after having fallen to 80.968, its
lowest since Aug. 21, on Monday.
Latest UBS data on flows suggests that investors were
reaching out for currencies from countries most likely to have
rate hikes, such as the New Zealand dollar. That country's
central bank signalled a hike in the second quarter of 2014.
The Australian dollar briefly shot higher after the Reserve
Bank of Australia's minutes of its Sept. 3 meeting signalled
that a rate cut wasn't imminent, but then it slipped to be flat
for the day.
Even as the U.S. dollar came under pressure after recent
disappointing data, investors will be parsing the Fed's
statement after this week's meeting for guidance on its future
stance.
"On top of the size of tapering, what's more important this
time is the Fed's forecast of interest rates in 2016, which will
give markets an idea on the pace of future rate hikes," said Sho
Aoyama, senior market analyst at Mizuho Securities.
Analysts say rate hike expectations hold the key because of
their impact on short-term U.S. bond yields and thus the
dollar's yield attraction.
On the commodities front, three-month copper on the London
Metal Exchange fell 0.2 percent to $7,068 a tonne. It
dropped to a five-week low of $7,024 a tonne on Friday, as
investor appetite for risk improved on expectations of a
diplomatic solution to the Syria crisis and the dollar fell.
Gold was down slightly at $1,313.06 an ounce.
Brent crude for delivery in November fell by 0.4
percent to $109.63 a barrel, moving further away from the
six-month high of $117.34 a barrel in late August on worries
about a possible U.S. military strike against Syria.