TOKYO Oct 24 Asian shares tried to steady on
Thursday following a tumble sparked by concerns about China's
economic outlook, and the dollar languished near a two-year low
against the Swiss franc.
On Wednesday, Chinese money-market rates rose to three-month
highs after the central bank failed to inject cash for a second
day as regulators showed signs of concern that loose liquidity
might be fuelling another round of risky credit growth.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was flat after shedding 0.9 percent on Wednesday
to end a four-day winning streak.
Tokyo's Nikkei futures fell 0.8 percent as the yen gained
ground on the dollar, indicating a softer open on Thursday after
the previous session's 2 percent decline.
Investors will get further clues to the health of the
world's second-largest economy with a preliminary survey on
Chinese manufacturing activity data due at 0145 GMT.
"The initial reaction to the rise in China's money market
rates has translated into lower U.S. Treasury yields and weaker
equity markets," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a note.
"The pullback in risk sentiment should remain temporary as
the delay to the Fed's QE tapering plans until the first quarter
of 2014 makes long carry positions attractive. This implies that
commodity and emerging market currencies should regain the
ground lost over the past 24 hours."
Before the concerns over China checked the market
bullishness, global equity markets had been rallying after the
resolution of the U.S. budget impasse and on expectations the
Federal Reserve would extend its cheap money stimulus into 2014.
After hitting a run of record highs, the U.S. Standard &
Poor's 500 index fell 0.5 percent on Wednesday as shares
of heavy-equipment maker Caterpillar and semiconductor
companies tumbled after reporting earnings.
U.S. S&P E-mini futures were flat in early Asian
trade on Thursday.
The dollar was at 0.8923 franc, just above a two-year
low of 0.8908 hit on Wednesday. It was holding at 97.39 yen
, near a two-week low touched in the previous session.
U.S. Treasury yields fell to three-months lows on more bets
that the Fed will maintain its stimulus efforts into next year.
U.S. crude prices rose 0.2 percent to about $97 a
barrel after falling to a 3-1/2 month low of $96.16 on
Wednesday.