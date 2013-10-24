* China benchmark money rate shoots up
* China's manufacturing expands at best pace in 7 mths -
survey
* Swiss franc holds near 2-yr high vs dollar
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, Oct 24 Chinese shares slipped in volatile
trade on Thursday as a further spike in China's money-market
rates tempered the effect of a survey showing a pick-up in
manufacturing.
China's benchmark seven-day repo rates opened up nearly a
full percentage point at 5 percent after the central bank let
cash drain from the money market for a second week.
The Chinese central bank declined to inject cash for a third
day as regulators showed signs of concern that loose liquidity
might again be fuelling risky credit growth.
Australian shares advanced 0.3 percent and the
Australian dollar rose 0.3 percent to $0.9650 on the
day. China is Australia's biggest export market.
China's CSI300 index dipped 0.2 percent in choppy
trade after sliding 2.1 percent in the previous two sessions,
and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropped 0.7 percent.
Japan's Nikkei share average eased 0.4 percent in
relatively light trade, also hurt by a firmer yen against the
dollar.
But MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan ticked up 0.1 percent, having fallen 0.9
percent on Wednesday to end a four-day winning streak.
Financial bookmakers expected major European indexes
to open up as much as 0.5 percent, rebounding
from Thursday's decline.
"I wouldn't add on any new positions from here," said Hong
Hao, chief strategist at Bank of Communications International
Securities.
"Cash demand is going to be high in October because people
have to pay taxes and banks have to park reserves with the
central bank, but I think people ought to see that the People's
Bank of China has already tightened because they have not sold
any yuan, allowing the yuan to spike," he added.
"Now with the property restrictions starting to appear, that
usually doesn't bode well for the stock market."
Strong new orders drove the fastest expansion in China's
manufacturing sector in seven months in October, according to
the Markit/HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index, more evidence that
the world's second-largest economy is stabilising although a
strong rebound remains elusive.
CHINA PAIN
Before the concerns over China checked the market
bullishness, global equity markets had been rallying after the
resolution of the U.S. budget impasse and on expectations the
Federal Reserve would extend its cheap money stimulus into 2014.
After a run of record highs, the U.S. Standard & Poor's 500
index fell 0.5 percent on Wednesday as shares of
heavy-equipment maker Caterpillar and semiconductor
companies tumbled after they reported earnings.
According to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, the one-month earning
momentum for S&P 500 companies deteriorated to minus 3.6 percent
from minus 1.5 percent last month.
U.S. S&P E-mini futures added 0.3 percent in Asian
trade on Thursday.
The dollar was at 0.8916 Swiss franc, just above a
two-year low of 0.8908 hit on Wednesday. It was holding at
97.375 yen, near a two-week low touched in the previous
session.
Against a basket of major currencies, the dollar was
down 0.1 percent at 79.211, within striking distance from an
eight-month low of 79.137 touched on Wednesday.
U.S. Treasury yields fell to three-months lows on growing
bets that the Fed will maintain its stimulus into next year.
U.S. crude prices climbed 0.6 percent to about $97.44
a barrel after falling to a 3-1/2 month low of $96.16 on
Wednesday.
Gold gained 0.3 percent to around $1,336 an ounce,
recouping some of Wednesday's lost ground.