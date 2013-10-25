* Seoul shares drop 0.5 pct, Tokyo's Nikkei down 0.9 pct
* Dollar near 2-year low vs euro, 2-weak low vs yen
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, Oct 25 A stronger yen depressed Japanese
stocks on Friday, while the dollar was hemmed in near a two-year
low against the euro, reflecting expectations the U.S. Federal
Reserve will continue its stimulus into 2014.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
eased 0.1 percent, reversing earlier slight
gains. The index fell 0.1 percent on Thursday as rising Chinese
money-market rates countered signs of a pick-up in
manufacturing.
South Korean stocks dropped 0.5 percent.
In Tokyo, the Nikkei share average shed 0.9 percent
as the dollar languished near a two-week low against the yen. It
was on track to suffer its first weekly drop in three weeks.
Although the Japanese quarterly earnings season is still at
an early stage, 70 percent of the 10 Nikkei companies that have
reported so far missed market expectations, according to Thomson
Reuters StarMine. That compared with 42 percent in the previous
quarter.
U.S. S&P E-mini futures were flat in early trade. The
S&P 500 index had advanced 0.3 percent on solid earnings
and expectations that monetary stimulus will be in place for the
foreseeable future after weak data.
U.S. manufacturing output fell for the first time in four
years and the number of new claims for unemployment benefits
fell less than expected last week.
.
The euro was steady at $1.3788, not far from a
two-year high of $1.3826 touched on Thursday and shrugging off
data showing the pace of growth in euro zone business
unexpectedly eased this month.
"The dollar will not rally without Fed tapering expectations
rising again, but we would not chase EUR/USD higher here, as
rate compression suggests the pair is unlikely to break much
higher," Societe Generale analysts wrote in a note, saying they
favoured Scandinavian and Antipodean currencies into year-end.
"Fed tapering expectations being pushed out into 2014 and
further ECB easing early next year suggest a favourable policy
environment for the FX carry trade. Throw in lower volatility
and seasonality effects, and one has the perfect cocktail for
the carry trade."
Against the yen, the dollar stood at 97.255 yen, a
shade off the two-week low of 97.15 yen hit on Wednesday.
The dollar index, which tracks a basket of major
currencies, was little changed.
Gold paused for breath after climbing 1.1 percent on
Thursday, while U.S. crude prices added 0.1 percent to
about $97.2 a barrel, moving away from a 3-1/2 month low of
$95.95 touched in the previous session.