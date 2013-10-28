* Australian shares ease slightly from 5-year high
* Lacklustre U.S. data reinforces view FOMC will hold steady
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Oct 29 Asian shares and the dollar fell
slightly in early trade on Tuesday, mired in recent ranges as
investors wait for commentary from the U.S. Federal Reserve
after this week's policy meeting, where it is widely expected to
keep policy on hold.
Economists and market participants see no change in the
Fed's $85 billion monthly asset purchase programme at the
two-day meeting ending on Wednesday. Most predict the central
bank to delay any stimulus tapering to at least March next year.
Monday's U.S. economic data offered nothing to alter this
view. U.S. manufacturing output barely rose in September and
contracts to buy previously owned homes fell the most in nearly
3-1/2 years, showing economic activity was on a weak footing
even before a 16-day partial shutdown of the U.S. federal
government that is expected to weigh on fourth quarter growth.
"We expect little change in the Fed's statement at the
October FOMC meeting," strategists at Barclays wrote in a client
note.
"The soft industrial production report, plus the
larger-than-expected decline in pending home sales, is unlikely
to give comfort to FOMC policymakers who await stronger economic
data before initiating tapering," they said.
Australian shares eased in early trade after surging
1 percent on Monday to a new five-year high.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
edged down 0.1 percent.
U.S. S&P E-mini futures were down 0.1 percent in
early Asian trade on Tuesday after the S&P 500 Index
closed at a record high in New York on Monday.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, was steady at 79.332
, holding above a nine-month low of 78.998 hit on Friday.
The dollar was nearly flat at 97.69 yen, managing to
stay above a more than two-week low of 96.92 yen hit on Friday,
according to Reuters data.
The Bank of Japan also meets this week, and is expected to
maintain its monetary policy on Thursday as it aims for its
target of 2 percent inflation in two years.
The euro was nearly flat at $1.3786, not far from
Friday's high of $1.3832, its highest level since November 2011.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,352.04 an ounce
after rising to a five-week high of $1,356.50 on Monday.