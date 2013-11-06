TOKYO Nov 7 Asian stocks got off to sluggish
start on Thursday as investors hunkered down to take the latest
pulse on the U.S. economy and implications for the Federal
Reserve's easy money policy, while the euro perked up ahead of
the European Central Bank meeting.
All eyes will be on Friday's nonfarm payrolls data for
further gauge on when the Fed will begin winding down its $85
billion-a-month bond-buying programme.
Before that, investors will look to the first reading of
U.S. third-quarter GDP data later in the day. Economists in a
Reuters survey forecast a 2.0 percent annualised pace of growth
compared with a 2.5 percent rate in the second-quarter.
"Markets were range bound ahead of the ECB and U.S. GDP data
tonight, and U.S. payrolls on Friday," ANZ bank analysts said in
a note.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
inched down 0.1 percent after snapping a
four-day losing streak on Wednesday with a flat performance.
The single currency hovered near one-week highs against the
dollar as strong German data prompted investors to scale back
expectations of an ECB rate cut at its policy meeting later in
the global day.
"Had the PMIs stepped down sharply, the ECB could have
justified a cut, especially given last week's inflation print,"
analysts at JPMorgan wrote in a note.
"The recent data enables them to wait till December and
announce the rate cut as part of their broader inflation/growth
forecasting exercise."
The euro was steady at $1.3515, having risen 0.3
percent on Wednesday on the back of the slight shift in
expectations.
The single currency was also aided by new research papers
from two of the Fed's top staff economists for more aggressive
action by the U.S. central bank to drive down unemployment by
promising to hold interest rates lower for longer.
That helped drive U.S. stocks firmer overnight, with the Dow
Jones industrial average at a record high, while the S&P
500 index closed shy of its own record.
U.S. S&P E-mini futures dipped 0.2 percent in early
Asian trade on Thursday.
Australian shares slipped 0.2 percent as index
heavyweights National Australia Bank Ltd and Australia
and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd traded without the
right of dividend.
Among commodities, U.S. crude prices added 0.1
percent to around $94.9 a barrel, building on Wednesday's 1.7
percent from four-month lows on unexpectedly large fall in U.S.
fuel supplies.
Gold took a pause after gaining 0.5 percent overnight
to around $1,318 an ounce.