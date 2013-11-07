* Asian shares fall ahead of U.S. Q3 GDP, Tokyo also slips
* Euro holds near 1-week high vs dollar, ECB meeting on
Thurs
* Friday jobs data may have clues to Fed view on stimulus
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, Nov 7 Asian stocks struggled on Thursday
as investors waited for stimulus-sensitive U.S. payroll data,
although the euro perked up ahead of the European Central Bank's
policy meeting.
The Australian dollar fell after a weak labour force report
showed a big fall in full-time employment -- undermining a
popular view that the Reserve Bank of Australia has finished
cutting interest rates.
Financial bookmakers expect major European indexes
to ease as much as 0.2 percent.
All eyes will be on Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls data for
a chance to gauge when the Federal Reserve might begin winding
down its $85 billion-a-month bond-buying programme, which is
linked to falling unemployment.
Before that, investors will look to the first reading of
U.S. third-quarter GDP data later on Thursday. Economists
surveyed by Reuters forecast a 2.0 percent annualised rate of
growth compared with 2.5 percent in the second quarter.
"Buying is paused now as investors are looking for fresh
macro cues," said Isao Kubo, equity strategist at Nissay Asset
Management.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
eased 0.4 percent after ending flat on Wednesday
to break a four-day run of losses.
Japan's Nikkei share average dropped 0.8 percent.
The euro hovered near a one-week high against the dollar as
strong German data prompted investors to scale back expectations
of an ECB rate cut at its policy meeting later in the global
day.
"Had the PMIs stepped down sharply, the ECB could have
justified a cut, especially given last week's inflation print,"
analysts at JPMorgan wrote in a note.
"The recent data enables them to wait till December and
announce the rate cut as part of their broader inflation/growth
forecasting exercise."
The euro was up 0.1 percent at $1.3527, having risen
0.3 percent on Wednesday on the slight shift in expectations.
Against a basket of major currencies, the dollar was
little changed after falling 0.2 percent in the previous
session.
The euro was also aided by new research papers from two top
Fed economists calling for the U.S. central bank to drive down
unemployment by promising to hold interest rates lower for
longer.
That helped drive U.S. stocks firmer overnight, with the Dow
Jones industrial average at a record high, while the S&P
500 index closed shy of its own record. U.S. S&P
E-mini futures dipped 0.1 percent in Asian trade on
Thursday.
AUSSIE JOBS DISAPPOINT
Australian shares edged down 0.2 percent as index
heavyweights National Australia Bank Ltd and Australia
and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd traded ex-dividend.
The Australian dollar shed 0.5 percent to $0.9483
after news just 1,100 net new jobs were created in October, with
a severe fall in full-time places.
Among commodities, U.S. crude prices steadied at
around $94.7 a barrel after gaining 1.7 percent on Wednesday
from four-month lows on an unexpectedly large fall in U.S. fuel
supplies.
"Overall, we will see oil and other markets trade in a tight
range today as everybody is waiting for ECB's interest rate
decision and US GDP numbers," said Ben Le Brun, market analyst
at OptionsXpress in Sydney.
Gold was also steady, at just below $1,319 an ounce,
pausing after gaining 0.5 percent overnight.