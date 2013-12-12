* Tokyo's Nikkei sheds 1.1 pct, down for third straight day
* U.S. stocks post biggest one-day drop in a month
* Gold on track for worst year since 1981
* European shares seen opening lower
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, Dec 12 Asian shares stumbled to a 2-1/2
month low on Thursday on heightened expectations the Federal
Reserve may act sooner than later to unwind its stimulus after a
provisional budget deal in Washington eased some of the fiscal
drag on the U.S. economy.
Emerging Asian currencies also came under pressure, with
Indonesia's rupiah falling to match a near five-year low set
last week.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
shed 0.7 percent after earlier hitting an
intraday low not seen since Oct. 1. The decline added to
Wednesday's 1.1 percent slide, its sharpest one-day fall in
three weeks.
In Tokyo, the benchmark Nikkei lost 1.1 percent,
extending declines into a third day. Still, the index, powered
by Tokyo's aggressive fiscal and monetary stimulus, has rallied
nearly 48 percent so far this year, on track for its best yearly
gain since 1972.
Downbeat sentiment was expected to carry over to European
trade, with financial bookmakers expecting London's FTSE 100
, Frankfurt's DAX and Paris's CAC 40 to
open down as much as 0.7 percent.
Overnight, U.S. stocks posted their biggest drop in a month,
with the Standard & Poor's 500 down 1.1 percent, as
traders locked in recent gains after Congress announced the
provisional budget deal. S&P 500 E-mini futures edged
down 0.1 percent in Asian trade on Thursday.
The bipartisan budget agreement reached late on Tuesday,
though modest in spending cuts, would end three years of
political squabbling in Washington that climaxed in October with
a two-week partial government shutdown. The U.S. House of
Representatives could vote on the deal on Friday.
In September, the Fed cited the possibility of a hit to the
economy if lawmakers did not agree on a budget as one reason to
keep up its $85 billion-a-month bond-buying campaign.
"Following Friday's employment report, we noted that the
odds of tapering at the January FOMC meeting (vs. March) had
shifted from less than even to roughly even," Societe Generale
said in a note.
"In light of the budget deal agreed by Congressional dealers
in recent days, the odds have shifted further and we now see the
January meeting as the most likely timeframe."
Market participants will also be keeping an eye out for the
possibility of a surprise move by the Fed next week at its final
policy meeting for 2013 on Dec. 17 and 18.
EURO ON THE UP
The dollar was up 0.2 percent at 102.59 yen, having
fallen 0.4 percent overnight, easing for a second session after
a recent strong run against the Japanese yen.
The euro added 0.1 percent to $1.3796, heading for an eighth
straight session of gains against the dollar, following higher
money market rates and diminishing expectations of any imminent
easing by the European Central Bank.
The single currency was also not far from a near one-year
high of $1.3833 set in October.
Some analysts see little value in the euro after its recent
strong run, however. "We entered a short EUR/USD recommendation
Wednesday, targeting a move down to 1.32 with our stop set at
1.3975," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a note.
The Australian dollar eased 0.2 percent to $0.9029,
within sight of a three-month low of $0.8989 touched on Friday
and giving up an earlier rebound after a surprisingly strong
jobs report.
Concerns over U.S. tapering also weighed on emerging Asian
currencies. The Indonesian rupiah fell 0.4 percent to
12,030 per dollar after earlier touching 12,035, matching a near
five-year low set on Dec. 5. The decline came ahead of an
interest rate decision by the country's central bank later on
Thursday.
GOLD LOSING LUSTRE?
Among commodities, U.S. crude prices inched down 0.1
percent to about $97.35 a barrel, adding to a 1.1 percent slide
in the previous day after data showed large builds in refined
oil products.
Gold added 0.3 percent to around $1,255.5 an ounce,
recouping some of Wednesday's 0.6 percent decline. Still, gold
is down 25 percent so far this year, on track for its worst
yearly fall since 1981.
"The collapse in gold prices this year, the sharpest decline
since 1981, is a clear indication that investors have started to
discount a normalisation of the economy, interest rates and
asset allocation," Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a note.
"This will continue next year, and we believe the 'last
Great Rotation trade' will be a vigorous bull market in the U.S.
dollar."