* Dollar stays on defensive, trading thin as Japan on
holiday
* Gold hits one-month high, oil prices edge up
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Jan 13 Asian share and bond markets were
in a cautious mood on Monday in the wake of surprisingly weak
U.S. jobs numbers that revived speculation the Federal Reserve
could keep policy loose for longer.
Friday's soft report pulled down bond yields and the dollar,
while lifting prices for gold and many commodities. It was also
seen as beneficial for some emerging market countries that had
been pressured by funds flocking to western assets.
But Wall Street had a more muted reaction to the data, with
the Dow off 0.05 percent, while the S&P 500 gained
0.23 percent.
Activity in Asia early on Monday was stunted by a holiday in
Japan and Australian stocks were little changed . MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was 0.07 percent higher.
The dollar was pinned at 104.06 yen, having shed a
full yen on Friday to end at 104.08 in New York. The euro was
steady at $1.3668, compared to $1.3590 before the job
figures hit dealing screens on Friday.
Payrolls rose just 74,000 in December, the smallest increase
in nearly three years and far below the 196,000 forecast.
The jobless rate fell sharply to 6.7 percent though largely
because of a fall in the participation rate as people dropped
out of the labour force.
Still, the unemployment rate is now very close to the 6.5
percent threshold the Fed had nominated as a level where it
might start considering raising interest rates.
More recently the central bank has watered down that
threshold, saying it would keep rates near zero well past the
time when the jobless rate slips under 6.5 percent.
Markets took the weakness of payrolls growth as adding to
the case for keeping rates low for longer and pushed out the
expected timing of the first hike. A move to 0.5 percent is now
fully priced in by August 2015 .
Yields on 10-year Treasury paper were down at 2.85 percent
after diving 10 basis points on Friday.
Yet the general assumption among economists was that the
jobs report would not sway the Fed from winding down its bond
buying campaign.
"Optimism that employment growth was beginning to take off
has been dashed, at least for now, but we do not think the data
suggest the economy is much weaker than we had thought," said
RBS chief economist Michelle Girard.
"Thus, we do not think the Fed will alter the pace of
tapering. We still expect the Fed to announce another $10
billion reduction in the monthly purchase pace at the January
meeting."
There will be plenty of opportunity this week to hear from
the Fed itself with seven separate appearances in the diary for
officials, including Chairman Ben Bernanke on Thursday. Fed Bank
of Atlanta President Dennis Lockhart gets the ball rolling with
a speech later on Monday.
Also due this week are figures on U.S. retail sales and on
inflation in both the United States and Europe.
In commodity markets, gold extended its rally to a one-month
peak at $1,250.06 an ounce having climbed 1.5 percent on
Friday.
Oil futures added to their gains with Nymex oil futures
up 8 cents at $92.80. Brent crude oil futures
rose 24 cents to $107.45 a barrel.
There was little reaction as yet to news of a deal for Iran
to freeze parts of its nuclear programme in return for sanctions
relief that will take effect on Jan. 20. Iran will receive some
easing of economic sanctions, including the suspension of
restrictions on exports of petrochemicals.