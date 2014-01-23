TOKYO Jan 24 Asian shares were off-colour on
Friday, extending the previous day's weakness as disappointing
Chinese manufacturing data raised concerns over the economy, and
investors sought safety in gold and the yen.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
slipped 0.1 percent, having fallen 1.3 percent
in the previous session to a 4-1/2 month low following the
Chinese factory activity report.
A decline in the flash Markit/HSBC Purchasing Managers'
Index for China, the world's second-largest economy, reinforced
concerns about global growth, especially in commodity-sensitive
emerging markets.
"As capital costs rise and investment slows, commodity
prices should come under pressure, boding poorly for economies
linked to China's old growth model," Morgan Stanley analysts
wrote in a note.
Emerging currencies were battered overnight, with the
Turkish lira hitting a record low against the
dollar, the South African rand slumping to a 5-1/2 year
low and the Russian rouble falling to its weakest in
nearly five years.
On top of that the Federal Reserve is expected to continue
to dial back its bond purchases when it meets next week after
U.S. jobless claims data reflected an acceptable, if
underwhelming, pace of job growth - heaping more pressure on
emerging country currencies.
The dollar tumbled against the euro, Swiss franc and the
yen, however. It fell 0.9 percent against a basket of
major currencies, marking its worst one-day decline in three
months and hitting a three-week trough.
The euro was quoted at $1.3696, near a more than
one-week high after climbing 1.1 percent on Thursday, its
biggest single-day gain since mid-September, on the back of
mostly encouraging business surveys from the euro zone's private
sector.
"We would be cautious of fading this risk aversion move
given the scale of some of the losses in commodity and emerging
forex, and the EUR may stay better supported in the near-term as
EUR-funded risk positions are covered," analysts at BNP Paribas
wrote in a note.
The yen was steady at 103.30 to the dollar, having
risen 1.2 percent overnight, its biggest one-day gain since late
August.
NIKKEI SET TO TUMBLE
As the yen strengthened against the dollar, Nikkei futures
tumbled 2 percent, pointing to more losses for the Japanese
benchmark after dropping 0.8 percent on Thursday.
U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, with the Standard & Poor's 500
off 0.9 percent and the Dow Jones industrial average
down 1.1 percent to record its third consecutive day of
losses. S&P 500 E-mini futures were a tad weaker in early
Asian trade on Friday.
Investors cut their positions in risky assets, buoying the
safe-haven assets of gold and highly-rated government
bonds.
Yields on 10-year benchmark U.S. Treasuries hit
a seven-week low of 2.7589 percent on Thursday, while those on
German Bunds fell to 1.713 percent, also reaching
a seven-week low.
Gold added 0.1 percent to $1,263.56 an ounce on
Friday morning, close to a six-week high of $1,265.40 set in the
previous day.
U.S. crude futures was little changed at $97.34 a
barrel, not far from a three-week high of $97.84 hit on Thursday
after data showed a larger-than-expected draw in distillate
stocks caused by sustained cold.