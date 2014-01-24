* Asia ex-Japan shares hit 4-1/2 mth low, Nikkei off 1.9 pct
* Aussie dollar falls to 3-1/2 year trough
* Gold holds near six-week high
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, Jan 24 Asian shares lurched to a 4-1/2
month low on Friday, extending the previous day's weakness as
disappointing Chinese manufacturing data raised concerns over
the economy, and emerging and commodity currencies took a
beating.
Investors sought safety in gold, the yen and highly-rated
government bonds, sending the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield to a
seven-week low.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
dropped 0.8 percent, adding to the previous
session's 1.3 percent decline following the Chinese factory
activity report.
As the yen strengthened against the dollar, Japan's Nikkei
stumbled 1.9 percent to a one-month closing low in
relatively active, extending Thursday's 0.8 percent drop.
"Sentiment was already poor because of the poor U.S. jobs
data released early this month, and it was exacerbated by the
Chinese figures," said Naoki Kamiyama, head of Japan equity
strategy at Bank Of America Merrill Lynch in Tokyo.
European shares were likely to open steady to modestly
higher after Thursday's sell-off, according to financial
bookmakers.
A decline in the flash Markit/HSBC Purchasing Managers'
Index for China, the world's second-largest economy, reinforced
concerns about global growth, especially in commodity-sensitive
emerging markets.
Emerging currencies were battered overnight, with
Argentina's peso suffering its steepest daily decline
since the country's devastating 2002 financial crisis, as the
central bank gave up its fight against the unit's decline.
The Turkish lira slipped 0.1 percent to 2.295
per dollar, not far from a record low of 2.2588 set on Thursday.
On top of that, the Federal Reserve is expected to continue
to dial back its bond purchases when it meets next week after
U.S. jobless claims data reflected an acceptable, if
underwhelming, pace of job growth - heaping more pressure on
emerging-country currencies.
The Indian rupee fell to a two-week low of 62.27 to
the dollar, while the Indonesian rupiah fell as low as
12,180 per dollar, also hitting a two-week trough.
Against the Aussie dollar, the greenback climbed to
a 3-1/2 year high of $0.8689 after Reserve Bank of Australia
board member Heather Ridout was reported saying the Australian
currency had not fallen enough.
The U.S. dollar paused for breath after slipping 0.9
percent against a basket of major currencies, including the
euro, yen, Swiss franc and sterling, the previous day.
Thursday's drop marked its worst one-day performance in three
months.
The euro was little-changed at $1.36925, though it
remained near a more than one-week high of $1.3699. The common
currency climbed 1.1 percent on Thursday, its biggest single-day
gain since mid-September, on the back of mostly-encouraging
business surveys from the euro zone's private sector.
"When investors avoid risk, they buy currencies backed by a
current account surplus," said Sho Aoyama, senior market analyst
at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo. Data published on Thursday showed
the euro zone current account surplus hit a record high in
November.
The yen inched up 0.2 percent to 103.10 yen to the
dollar, adding to a 1.2 percent rally the previous day, marking
its biggest one-day gain since late August.
STUTTERING START TO 2014
Wall Street has so far got off to a stuttering start in 2014
after rallying nearly 30 percent last year.
On Thursday, U.S. stocks fell, with the Standard & Poor's
500 off 0.9 percent and the Dow Jones industrial average
down 1.1 percent to record its third consecutive day of
losses.
S&P 500 E-mini futures were down 0.1 in Asian trade
on Friday, pointing to possibly further weakness on Wall Street.
As investors cut their positions in risky assets, safe-haven
gold and highly-rated government bonds were in demand.
Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasuries hit a
seven-week low of 2.7589 percent on Thursday, while those on
German Bunds fell to 1.713 percent, also reaching
a seven-week low.
Gold was a tad softer at $1,261.25 an ounce after
jumping more than 2 percent on Thursday. The precious metal
touched a six-week high of $1,265.40 in the previous day.
U.S. crude futures were up 0.2 percent at $97.51 a
barrel, near a three-week high of $97.84 hit on Thursday after
data showed a larger-than-expected drawdown of distillate stocks
caused by sustained cold.