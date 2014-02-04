* Wall St steadies, tensions in emerging markets ease just a
little
* Nikkei futures point to a bounce after a rough few days
* Yen fades a touch, Australian dollar enjoys a major rally
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Feb 5 Asian shares could get a welcome
reprieve from selling on Wednesday as Wall Street steadied and
investors in emerging markets found some backbone, tempering
safe-haven bonds and the yen.
Still, dealers cautioned that the mood remained brittle and
it would only take a poor U.S. payrolls report on Friday to set
the bears running again.
For now, the Nikkei looked set for a rebound after a
couple of days of punishing selling, with futures pointing to an
opening gain of around 2 percent.
However, it will face stiff resistance at the 200 day moving
average at 14,425, while there is a large gap to fill between
Monday's close and Tuesday's opening.
The index has shed 14 percent since the start of the year
following last year's 50 percent boom.
Early Wednesday, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan inched up 0.13 percent,
while the Australian market added 0.2 percent.
On Wall Street, the Dow ended up 0.47 percent, while
the S&P 500 added 0.76 percent and the Nasdaq
0.86 percent. The bounce helped pull MSCI's world index
from its lowest level since October.
Europe's top shares pared early losses to end 0.17
percent lower.
The modest improvement in risk appetites led to a pullback
in the yen and Swiss franc, and a generally firmer U.S. dollar.
The greenback edged up to 101.64 yen, having found solid
support at its 100.75 trough.
The euro eased a touch to $1.3510, still dogged by
speculation that the threat of deflation might nudge the
European Central Bank into easing policy at its meeting on
Thursday.
The major mover in currencies was the Australian dollar
which surged after the country's central bank on Tuesday shut
the door on further rate cuts, citing a pick up in housing and
consumption and higher than expected inflation.
The Aussie was enjoying the view at $1.8920 after
climbing a steep 2 percent overnight. It also rallied sharply on
the euro and yen as speculators were forced to cut short
positions in what had been a very crowded trade.
The New Zealand dollar got its own boost when jobs
data showed strong employment growth for the fourth quarter of
last year, adding to the already considerable case for a hike in
interest rates. [ID:
Currencies in emerging markets also bounced from recent lows
with the Turkish lira, Brazilian real and South African rand all
gaining.
The pullback in safe havens saw U.S. 10-year Treasury yields
shoved up 5 basis points to 2.63 percent. Gold
gave back some ground to $1,253.34 an ounce.
In commodities, prices for wheat were boosted by dry weather
and declining crop conditions in the United States, while
soymeal and corn were in high demand.
Broad gains in grains and natural gas lifted the Thomson
Reuters/Core Commodity Index 1 percent, the biggest
one-day gain in nearly a month.
U.S. oil futures rose on bets on a reduced stockpile
at a key delivery point due to the start-up of a major pipeline.
The March NYMEX contract added 55 cents to $97.74 a
barrel, while Brent crude eased 4 cents to $106.00.