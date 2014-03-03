* U.S. stock futures down 1.0 pct, Japan's Nikkei falls 1.3
pct
* Yen, Swiss franc and gold gain on safe-haven plays, euro
pressured
* Oil prices shoot up on gas supply concerns, military
confrontation worries
* Copper falls to 3-month low on China slowdown concerns
* European shares seen falling more than 1 pct
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, March 3 Stocks slid while oil prices shot
up on Monday, after Russia bloodlessly seized a part of Ukraine,
escalating tensions between Russia and the West to a level not
seen since the end of the Cold War.
U.S. stock futures fell 0.7 percent from a record
high hit on Friday while Japan's Nikkei average tumbled 1.3
percent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan fell 0.6 percent.
European shares were likely to start weaker, with the
spread-betters expecting Germany's DAX to fall as much
as 1.4 percent, France's CAC 1.2 percent and Britain's
FTSE 1.0 percent.
Kiev has mobilised for war after Russian President Vladimir
Putin declared his right to invade his neighbour, with Russian
forces already controlling strategically important Crimea, an
isolated Black Sea peninsula where Moscow has a naval
base.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry condemned Russia's move
as an "incredible act of aggression" and the Group of Seven
countries (G7) cancelled for now preparations for the G8 summit
in protest.
"It's a reaction to the escalation in tension in Ukraine
over the weekend ... the traditional risk proxies are getting
hit, and the safe havens are getting bid," said ANZ currency
strategist Sam Tuck in Auckland.
The dollar dropped to as low as 101.255 yen, its
weakest in almost a month, and last traded at 101.36 yen, about
0.4 percent below levels late last week.
Against the Swiss franc, another traditional safe-haven
currency, the dollar slipped near Friday's two-year low of
0.8782 franc.
Flight-to-quality bids also lifted gold 1.2 percent to
$1,342 per ounce, near a four-month high of $1,345 struck
last week.
"No one wants a full confrontation between NATO and Russia.
That's the worst scenario. Even Putin would probably not want
it," said a senior proprietary trader at a Japanese bank.
"My hunch is that, in the end, the West will be resigned
that Crimea falls into the hands of Russia, given the historical
background. But it will take some time, at least a month, for
the issue to be quieted down; until that will have happened, the
markets will be unstable," he added.
Crimea is Ukraine's only region with an ethnic Russian
majority and was a Russian territory before Soviet leader Nikita
Khrushchev handed it to Ukraine in 1954.
The euro also shed 0.2 percent against the dollar to $1.3778
, slipping from Friday's two-month high as the euro zone
economy is seen as vulnerable because of its dependence on gas
supplies from Russia, a part of which goes through Ukraine.
Fear of gas supply disruption as well as threats of war were
enough to boost oil prices sharply.
Brent crude, the European oil benchmark, rose as
much as 2 percent to a two-month high of $111.24 per barrel
.
U.S. crude futures hit a five-month high of $104.65.
On top of concerns about a military confrontation, it was
not clear if Ukraine's new interim government, formed only about
a week ago after pro-Russian former President Viktor Yanukovich
had been ousted, can secure funds to avoid default.
Kiev has said it needs $35 billion over two years to avoid
default, and may need $4 billion immediately. But Ukrainian
Finance Minister Oleksander Shlapak said on Saturday the country
is unlikely to receive financial assistance from the
International Monetary Fund before April.
Concerns over Ukraine sent the 10-year U.S. debt yield
falling to one-month low of 2.592 percent, compared
with 2.66 percent late last week, ahead of the release of
important economic data this week, including manufacturing data
on Monday and payrolls data on Friday.
The Chinese yuan ticked down but held above an 11-month low
hit last Friday after it suffered its biggest weekly loss ever
last week, as the central bank stepped up its intervention to
weaken the currency ahead of a key parliament meeting due to
open on Wednesday.
The dollar traded at 6.1480 yuan in the onshore market
, below Friday's high of 6.1808.
Many Asian shares have been hampered by worries over a
slowdown in China as Beijing tries to clamp down on shadow
banking -- a step that many think China needs to take but can
also harm the economy in the near term.
Copper sank to three-month lows as traders, already
spooked by growing copper stockpiles in China, focused on data
showing a modest cooling in the world's top consumer of metals.
China's factory activity shrank again in February as output
and new orders fell, a private survey found on Monday,
reinforcing slowdown concerns already fanned by an official
report that found activity had slowed to an 8-month low.