* Asia shares follow Wall St down, Nikkei skids over 2 pct
* Shanghai copper futures lowest since 2009, gold hits 4-1/2
mth high
* Reports China central bank ready to ease policy if needed
* Yen edges higher as Australian dollar loses ground
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, March 12 Asian stocks fell on Wednesday
as economic uncertainty in China and the United States combined
with political tensions in Ukraine to keep investors cautious
and commodities under a dark cloud.
Copper grabbed the headlines as Shanghai futures
fell almost 4 percent to their lowest since 2009 amid concerns
about the potential unravelling of loan deals in China where the
industrial metal has been used as collateral.
Japan's Nikkei retreated 2.2 percent, continuing the
see-saw pattern of the last couple of months, while Australian
stocks shed 0.6 percent. MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.1
percent.
That mirrored a lacklustre performance on Wall Street, where
soft data left investors no wiser on whether the U.S. economy's
troubles were merely weather-related or something more
worrisome.
The Dow ended on Tuesday down 0.41 percent, while the
S&P 500 lost 0.51 percent.
In Asia, investors were hoping Chinese data on industrial
output, retail sales and urban investment on Thursday might
offer some clarity on where the economy is heading.
One potential positive was a Reuters report that China's
central bank is prepared to loosen monetary policy if economic
growth slows further by cutting the amount of cash that banks
must keep as reserves.
Citing sources involved in internal policy discussions, the
report said an easing would be triggered if growth slips below
7.5 percent, and would come on top of money market operations
and currency intervention via state banks that traders say has
already loosened monetary conditions overall.
In the meantime, caution was the watchword as concerns about
the state of Chinese demand continued to pressure industrial
commodities, particularly copper and iron ore.
Both metals have been used in China as collateral for loans,
leaving traders and steel mills vulnerable to a credit squeeze.
"Copper prices continue to slide on concerns that the
cyclical metal may face tough times as China slows and
rebalances away from investment into consumption," said analysts
from Barclays in a note.
At least one U.S. scrap copper trader has suffered "large"
losses after a buyer in China defaulted on a deal in the past
week, one of the first signs that sinking prices and tightening
credit are taking a toll on the physical market.
LOCALISED, SO FAR
"Global risk sentiment has held up well, however, as so far
the market does not seem to identify these risks as systemic,"
noted Barclays.
The relative calm was clear in the U.S. Treasury market,
where yields on 10-year notes have hovered around 2.77 percent
for the past couple of sessions.
Still, the slide in prices for copper and iron ore
undermined Australia's dollar as the country is a major exporter
of both metals. The currency was down at $0.8962 on
Wednesday, having shed half a U.S. cent overnight.
It was one of the few movers among the major currencies,
which have been trading in tight ranges recently. The dollar
eased a touch on the yen to 102.97 as the Japanese
currency benefited from its traditional status as a safe haven.
The euro edged lower to $1.3855 after officials from
the European Central Bank reminded investors there was still
scope to ease policy if needed.
Lurking in the background was the standoff in Ukraine.
Ukraine's acting president announced the formation of a
volunteer national guard, while ousted leader Viktor Yanukovich
insisted he remained the legitimate leader.
One beneficiary of global uncertainty has been gold,
which jumped to a 4-1/2 month high of $1,359.25 an ounce on
Wednesday.
Oil prices extended their pullback with Brent crude
off 26 cents to $108.29 a barrel, while U.S. oil lost 61
cents to $99.42.