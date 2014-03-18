* Tensions over Ukraine crisis ease somewhat
* Caution ahead of Fed meeting caps equity gains
* Fed expected to continue reducing bond buying programme
* Fed's take on harsh winter impact on U.S. economy eyed
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, March 19 Asian share markets opened on a
tentative footing on Wednesday, with investors cautious amid the
backdrop of East-West geopolitical tensions involving Ukraine
and ahead of a closely-watched Federal Reserve policy review
later in the session.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
inched down 0.1 percent in early trading, while
Australian shares also shed about 0.1 percent.
Global markets have been buffeted in recent weeks by the
crisis in Ukraine, slowing growth in China and a mixed economic
picture in the United States sparking renewed speculation about
the pace of the Fed's stimulus tapering.
The Fed is widely expected to continue to reduce the size of
its monthly bond purchase program by $10 billion each meeting,
but also alter its forward guidance when it delivers its policy
statement on Wednesday. The policy review will be the first
presided over by Fed Chair Janet Yellen.
"What will also get a lot of attention is the winter that
the United States has just suffered. Some commentators are
looking for evidence of recognition from the FOMC that the
winter has altered their guidance on the economic recovery -as
tapering has been explicitly based on data," Evan Lucas, market
strategist at IG in Melbourne, said in a note to clients.
"However, we believe the winter is unlikely to sway its
thinking and the current timeline for the unwind of monetary
stimulus will remain," he said.
On Tuesday, U.S. stocks climbed for a second straight
session, with the S&P 500 within striking distance of its
record after comments from Russian President Vladimir Putin that
he did not plan to seize other regions of Ukraine were taken as
a signal that the crisis may not deepen.
The euro stood little changed, with a recent rise in U.S.
Treasury yields slightly denting its appeal relative to the
dollar and preventing the common currency from extending its
2-1/2-year high of $1.3967 hit last week.
The euro was last steady $1.39305, and against the
Japanese yen it was fetching 141.30 yen, largely
steady from late New York levels.
The dollar was down about 0.1 percent on the day at 101.40
yen,
The Australian dollar brushed a three-month high of
$0.9138, riding on upward momentum gained on Tuesday when the
Reserve Bank of Australia's policy meeting minutes showed that
the central bank had strengthened its view of a stable interest
rate outlook.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury note yielded 2.672
percent, having pulled away from a recent trough of 2.610
percent hit last Friday.
An rebound in risk appetite continued to dampen demand for
gold. Spot gold was at $1355.51 an ounce, having slipped
from a six-month high of $1,391.76 hit on Monday.