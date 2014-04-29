* Late bounce on Wall St offers Asian markets fleeting
support
* Major currencies stuck in tight ranges, sterling gets M&A
lift
* Liquidity lacking with Japan markets shut for holiday
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, April 29 Asian share markets put in an
indecisive performance on Tuesday as caution ahead of some major
events this week overshadowed a late rally on Wall Street.
Major currencies held to tight ranges as Tokyo took a
holiday, though the euro hung onto gains on the yen and
Australian dollar.
The lack of momentum showed in MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan which drifted
off by 0.2 percent. Shanghai added 0.2 percent while
South Korea fell by a matching amount.
Samsung Electronics stock slipped 1.8 percent
after reporting its second straight fall in quarterly profit as
weakness in flat-screen panels and the maturing high-end
smartphone business weighed on earnings.
Yet the company held out the hope that the football World
Cup in Brazil would help boost sales of screens and smartphones
as fans invest in fancy gadgets to watch the action.
Events in Ukraine provided an excuse for caution. The United
States slapped sanctions on seven Russian government officials
and 17 companies linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin in a
fresh attempt to force Moscow to back down from its intervention
in Ukraine.
Wall Street put in another erratic performance but mostly
ended in the black. The Dow closed 0.53 percent firmer,
while the S&P 500 added 0.32 percent. The Nasdaq
finished flat amid falls in Amazon and Facebook.
What gains there were owed much to the M&A fever in
pharmaceuticals. Pfizer Inc said it approached Britain's
AstraZeneca Plc to reignite a potential $100
billion takeover but was rebuffed, stoking speculation of a
bidding war.
AstraZeneca shares rallied over 14 percent, while Pfizer
rose 4.2 percent to be the biggest gainer in the Dow.
ECB IN NO HURRY
The potential, albeit distant, that Pfizer might need pounds
to pay for the bid gave speculators a reason to go long on
sterling. The currency climbed to a four-and-a-half year peak on
the dollar at $1.6856 before fading to $1.6813.
The euro followed the pound higher to as far as $1.3879
, aided in part by a Reuters report playing down the
chance of any near-term easing in euro zone monetary policy.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi told lawmakers
from Germany's ruling coalition on Monday that low inflation
would persist but quantitative easing remains some way off,
according to a source who took part in the meeting.
On Tuesday, the euro was holding at $1.3862 and still well
within the $1.3783/$1.3905 band that has held for the last
couple of weeks.
The dollar has been equally range-bound on the yen, bouncing
back and forth between 101.95 and 102.72 for the past seven
sessions. It was hovering at 102.48 on Tuesday as investors
waited to see if this week's Federal Reserve policy meeting or
U.S. jobs data provided the impetus to break the range.
The Bank of Japan holds its policy meeting on Wednesday,
while a raft of economic data are due over the next few days
including euro zone inflation and GDP from the UK and U.S.
In commodity markets, Brent crude oil added 14 cents
to $108.26 a barrel, but that followed a drop over a dollar on
Monday when Libya paved the way to restart exports at a second
port after a deal with rebels to unblock major terminals.
U.S. crude gained 2 cents to $100.89 a barrel.
Spot gold faded to $1,294.49 an ounce after failing
to break resistance around $1,306.00.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)