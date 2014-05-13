* Record high close on Wall Street lifts Asia stocks
* Spreadbetters expect higher European open
* Indian shares hit fresh record high on election hopes
* China data mostly as expected, market reaction limited
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, May 13 Asian shares and the dollar rose
on Tuesday as tensions in Ukraine were eclipsed by a strong
performance on Wall Street, with Indian equities rallying on
hopes an election victory for the business-friendly opposition
party would spur a revival in the region's third-biggest
economy.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
advanced 0.6 percent and Tokyo's Nikkei
gained 2 percent.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100
to open as much as 0.36 percent higher, Germany's DAX
to rise 0.56 percent and France's CAC 40 up 0.17
percent.
The Dow and S&P 500 hit record closing highs
on Monday, as strong corporate results and an improving economic
outlook spurred a broad rally on Wall Street.
Indian shares rose as much as 1.9 percent to hit a
new record high, boosted by exit polls predicting India's
business-friendly opposition party would win in the world's
biggest-ever election.
Still, analysts warn against exuberance as exit polls by
media organisations have proven unreliable in the past. The
actual results for India's five-week long elections will be out
on Friday.
"A lot of expectation-based flows have come through. Looking
through the noise, if the base scenario (opposition majority)
happens, two things change structurally - first, you get a
pro-investment government and one that is focused on
infrastructure," said Salman Ahmed, global fixed income
strategist for Lombard Odier Investment Managers in London.
Moreover, "a strong government that understands the need for
infrastructure should be able to get reforms in place and put in
place the conditions for long-term growth," Ahmed said.
Equity markets have so far brushed off a weekend referendum
in Ukraine, where pro-Moscow rebel organizers said nearly 90
percent had voted in favour of self-rule, possibly inflaming
the conflict.
"Investors are so far taking (Russian President Vladimir)
Putin at his word that eastern Ukraine will not be repeat
performance of Crimea and don't seem too concerned about the
next round of US/EU sanctions given the weakness of those
offered to date," Jasper Lawler, market analyst at CMC Markets,
wrote in a note to clients.
"With Donetsk now officially asking to join Russia, Putin's
diplomacy will be fully put to the test," Lawler added.
The markets showed limited reaction to industrial production
and retail sales data from China, which were roughly in line
with forecasts.
The dollar edged up to brush a one-week high of 102.33 yen
, helped by higher U.S. Treasury yields on investor
caution ahead of a slew of data this week that could paint a
brighter economic picture.
The euro remained on the defensive at $1.3759, stuck
close to a one-month low of $1.3745 hit on Friday after European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi fired a verbal warning
against the common currency's recent gains.
The oil market remained a little more sensitive to tensions
in the Ukraine, with U.S. crude steady at $100.59 a
barrel after gaining 60 cents on Monday.
Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange
surged to $21,625 a tonne - its highest since February 2012, as
the threat of tougher Western sanctions on the world's biggest
producer Russia compounded concerns about Indonesia's ban on
unprocessed ore exports.
LME copper slipped 0.7 percent to $6,832.00 a tonne
as traders took profits on Monday's 2 percent surge.
(Additional reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Rafael Nam in
Mumbai; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Chris Gallagher)