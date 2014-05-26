* Wall Street rise, upbeat U.S. housing data support Asian
shares
* Poroshenko's decisive victory raises hopes of political
stability in Ukraine
* Euro hits 3-month low, not helped by rise of radical
parties in European elections
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, May 26 Asian shares hit one-year high on
Monday thanks to a strong session on Wall Street and a decisive
win for billionaire Petro Poroshenko in Ukraine's presidential
election.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
briefly rose 0.2 percent and was last trading up
0.1 percent. Japan's Nikkei share average gained 1.0
percent to a 7-week high, though trade was slow due to market
holidays in London and New York.
Spread betters expect most European shares to gain, with
Germany's DAX and Italy's FTSE Mib seen up 0.2
percent each but France's CAC is tipped to lose as much
as 0.1 percent.
European stock investors may also show less enthusiasm at
the start of the week after a rise in votes for
anti-establishment parties in the European Parliament elections,
especially in France and Greece.
In Asia, markets took their cue from upbeat U.S. hosing data
on Friday, with sales of new single-family homes rising more
than expected in April and the number of houses on the market
hitting a 3-1/2 year-high.
The figures were good enough to boost Wall Street shares
after Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen said earlier this month
that a slumping housing market, as well as geopolitical
tensions, risked undermining the U.S. economy
The S&P 500 index closed at a record high of 1900.53
on Friday, just below a record intraday high of 1,902.17 set on
May 13, buoyed by a rally in housing stocks.
"Looking at housing shares, you could say markets had
already lowered expectations on the housing markets sharply,"
said Tohru Yamamoto, chief strategist at Daiwa Securities.
"Last month, investors were expecting a sharp rebound after
a bad weather. But if you think housing is a downside risk, the
figures look pretty good," he said.
Investors were also hoping for easing geopolitical risks
after exit polls in Ukraine gave Poroshenko, a confectionery
magnate with long experience in government, more than 55 percent
of the vote in the presidential election.
Results will not be announced until later on Monday but
runner-up Yulia Tymoshenko, on 13 percent, made clear she would
concede, sparing the country a tense three weeks until a runoff
round would have been held.
"Poroshenko's victory in the first round of vote is positive
for political stability, even though there remains a huge
uncertainty and we need to keep an eye on further developments,"
said Junya Tanase, chief currency strategist at JPMorgan Chase
Bank in Tokyo.
The improved mood put pressure on the safe-haven yen, which
fetched 101.97 yen to the dollar in early trade, near its
lowest level in more than a week.
The euro faced pressures of its own, holding near a
three-month low of $1.3615, with the European Parliament
elections showing euro sceptics gaining ground, especially in
France and Greece.
In France, the far right National Front scored a stunning
victory, forcing French Prime Minister Manuel Valls to call the
breakthrough by the anti-immigration, anti-euro party "an
earthquake" for France and Europe.
Greece's radical leftist Syriza also rode a wave of
anti-austerity anger to win the country's EU election, though it
failed to deliver a knockout blow against Prime Minister Antonis
Samaras's government, the official projection showed on Sunday.
"We have to pay attention to how periphery euro bonds will
react to the election results. Because their spreads have been
tightening sharply over the past year, there could be some
correction, in which case the euro could face further pressure,"
said JPMorgan's Tanase.
The common currency has fallen 1.7 percent so far this
month, pressured by European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi's suggestion earlier this month that the bank will adopt
stimulus at its next policy meeting in June.
Disappointing German business sentiment data on Friday
reinforced expectations of an imminent ECB policy easing.
