* Dollar strikes six-year peak on yen, 14-month top on euro
* Sterling slips as 2nd poll shows support for Scots
independence
* Japanese stocks near highest since 2008 as yen falls
* Oil and gold prices pressured by rising US dollar
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Sept 9 The U.S. dollar held on to
broad-based gains in Asia on Tuesday in a boon for shares of
Japanese exporters but a burden for oil, gold and stocks in the
energy majors.
As the dollar finally broke to a six-year peak on the yen
and a one-year top on the euro, Brent oil sank to 16-month lows
while gold carved out a three-month trough.
A falling yen tends to be viewed as positive for Japanese
exporters and corporate profits, and helped nudge the Nikkei
to its highest close since January.
The broader Topix added 0.2 percent but again failed
to clear stiff resistance at this year's peak of 1,308.08. A
break there would put it on ground last trod in July 2008.
According to Nomura Securities, a fall of 1 yen against the
dollar boosts aggregate operating profits at Topix firms by 300
billion yen.
Markets elsewhere in the region were subdued, with MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
down a slight 0.1 percent.
Despite market concerns over China's economy, stocks there
have been buoyed by talk of more stimulus and reform measures.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings edged higher on Tuesday having put in its best
performance in a year last week with gains of almost 5 percent.
Financial spreadbetters in Europe predicted opening losses
of between 0.3 and 0.4 percent for the FTSE 100, DAX
and CAC 40.
On Wall Street, the Dow closed down 0.15 percent,
while the S&P 500 fell 0.31 percent but the Nasdaq
eked out a 0.2 percent gain.
Energy led the decline, with the S&P energy index
off 1.6 percent and Exxon Mobil down 1.5 percent.
Investors were eagerly awaiting the launch of new products
by Apple later on Tuesday in a much-hyped event at
Cupertino, California.
Apple has fed high expectations, with promises by executives
that the company's best product pipeline in 25 years is being
readied inside its secretive facilities.
DOLLAR UP, POUND DOWN
In currencies, the dollar index climbed as far as
84.496, bringing into view the July 2013 peak of 84.753. A break
there will take it to highs not seen since July 2010.
Giving bulls encouragement was research from the San
Francisco Fed which noted that investors are pricing in a lower
trajectory for interest rates rises than members of the Fed
itself are.
"The market's interpretation is that perhaps it had better
re-price those expectations," said Emma Lawson, senior currency
strategist at National Australia Bank.
As a result, yields on 10-year U.S. Treasuries rose to 2.490
percent, up from a low of 2.3870 touched last Friday
after the soft August payrolls report.
The greenback raced to a high of 106.33 yen, while
the euro slumped to a low of $1.2868. Investors were
already giving the common currency a wide berth after the
European Central Bank surprised on Thursday with a fresh round
of stimulus.
Sterling was nailed to 10-month lows after a second opinion
poll found a marked increase in support for Scottish
independence just 10 days before the country votes on whether to
break away from the United Kingdom.
The TNS poll found support for independence had risen six
points to 38 percent, just a pip behind the 'No' camp at 39
percent. That follows a YouGov poll that showed approval of
independence at 51 percent against the unity camp's 49 percent,
the first to find a majority for a 'Yes' vote.
The YouGov poll caused tremors in financial markets on
Monday, knocking the pound lower and hurting stocks of companies
with a large Scottish presence. Sterling was at a fresh trough
of $1.6066 on Tuesday in Asia.
The gains for the dollar meant losses for commodities, with
gold down at $1,255.40 an ounce after losing more than 1
percent on Monday.
Brent crude oil eased another 24 cents to $99.96 per
barrel, after slumping as far as $99.36 overnight, the lowest
since May 2013. U.S. crude managed a modest bounce of 25
cents to $92.91.
