* European stocks extend gains; weak euro helps
* Weak German data fuels ECB QE expectations, lifts bonds
* Dollar index near 4-year high on solid U.S. payroll gains
* Brazil's Rousseff faces run-off election
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Oct 6 European equities advanced while
the dollar paused after a sharp rally last week as
forecast-beating U.S. jobs data eased concerns about global
economic growth.
Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report fed speculation that
the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates by mid-2015 and
helped the dollar notch its 12th straight week of gains.
U.S. stock index futures pointed to
further gains on Wall Street on Monday as investors grow more
confident in the strength of the recovery in the world's biggest
economy.
The upbeat U.S. data contrasts starkly with the outlook in
Europe, where German industrial orders posted their biggest
monthly drop since 2009 in August. That strengthened the view
that the European Central Bank will eventually have to launch a
Fed-style asset-buying scheme known as quantitative easing to
support growth.
That added to the allure of European equities and euro zone
bonds, which had stumbled last week after the ECB gave no fresh
hints of imminent QE.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was up 0.4 percent, led by German equities as Frankfurt, closed
for a public holiday on Friday, caught up with the rebound in
the rest of Europe.
U.S. stock index futures pointed to an extension of Friday's
rally when the S&P 500 index posted its best day since August.
As of Friday, the S&P 500 was about 2.2 percent away from its
record close.
"The key question will be whether the strength of the
recovery is enough to mitigate the risks of a rise in U.S. rates
in the first part of next year," said Michael Hewson, chief
strategist at CMC Markets, "or whether we start to see a
plateauing of valuations as markets start to factor in the
effects of events in Europe and China on U.S. companies' export
expectations."
The dollar's climb since early July is its longest ascent in
more than 40 years. The jobs report highlighted the strength of
the United States relative to several other major economies,
whose sluggishness has raised doubts over the strength of the
global recovery.
The U.S. currency paused on Monday. The dollar index, which
tracks the greenback against six major currencies, was down
slightly at 86.476, not far from a four-year high of
86.746 hit on Friday.
The euro edged up 0.2 percent to trade at $1.2558,
having fallen to $1.25005 on Friday, its lowest level in more
than two years.
Against the yen the dollar was within touching distance of
levels not reached since before the 2008 financial crisis, but
it cooled off in holiday-thinned Asian trading.
ECB OUTLOOK
Euro zone bond markets were focused on the darkening
economic outlook in the currency bloc, which has reignited
speculation the ECB will have to embark on QE in coming quarters
to revive inflation and the economy.
German industrial orders fell 5.7 percent on the month,
undershooting expectations of a 2.5 percent drop.
"Looking at these data now and the dynamics that we've seen
over the past couple of months, they are pointing to a scenario
where QE will be invoked at some point," said Elwin de Groot,
senior market economist at Rabobank.
German 10-year bond yields, the benchmark for
euro zone borrowing costs, fell 2 basis points to 0.91 percent -
just 4 bps away from their record lows. They had touched 0.95
percent after the ECB meeting. All other euro zone bond yields
fell 2-3 basis points.
Commodity prices came under pressure from the dollar's
relentless rise.
Gold hit a 15-month low of $1,183.46 per ounce before
recovering slightly to last trade at $1,194.35. Bullion has
dropped 11 percent from its July high of $1,345.
Brent crude oil prices rose towards $93 a barrel,
stabilising after sharp falls last week on the back of a strong
dollar, weak demand and ample supply.
Brent fell nearly 5 percent last week, its steepest decline
since April 2013 and earlier on Monday dropped to $91.98 per
barrel, threatening to fall below a 27-month low of $91.48 hit
on Friday.
Among emerging markets, investors may focus on Brazil, which
faces a run-off presidential election on Oct. 26 after leftist
President Dilma Rousseff failed to score a big enough victory to
settle the contest in Sunday's first round. She will face
pro-business rival Aecio Neves, who made a dramatic late surge
into second place.
Over the past month, the Brazilian real and shares have
tended to weaken when polls show Rousseff gaining, as many
investors believe a more market-friendly administration could
help boost demand for Brazilian assets.
(Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia in London and Blaise
Robinson in Paris; Editing by Hugh Lawson)