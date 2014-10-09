* Spreadbetters see opening gains in European bourses
* Fed minutes show concerns about global economy, strong
dollar
* Dollar index slumps as U.S. rate hike expectations scaled
back
* Wall Street shares make biggest gains in 2014
By Lisa Twaronite and Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Oct 9 Asian shares surged and the dollar
skidded on Thursday after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
latest policy meeting showed concerns about downside risks of a
stronger dollar and the global economy.
European shares were expected to take their cues from the
gains, with financial spreadbetters predicting Britain's FTSE
100 to open 67 to 70 points higher, or as much as 1.1
percent; Germany's DAX to rise 126 to 131 points, or as
much as 1.5 percent; and France's CAC 40 to gain 60 to
62 points, or as much as 1.5 percent.
"We are calling the major bourses firmer as investors react
to the rally through U.S. and Asian trade," IG market strategist
Stan Shamu wrote in a note.
"Key markets such as the DAX have tested some significant
support levels recently and it seems this rally has arrived just
in time to relieve the stress," he said.
But gains could be tempered after data released on Thursday
underscored weakness in Europe's largest economy. German exports
slumped by 5.8 percent in August, their biggest fall since the
height of the global financial crisis in January 2009.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
, which in the previous session, touched its
lowest level since March, was up about 1.2 percent in late
afternoon trade. But Japan's Nikkei share average
skidded 0.8 percent as the dollar sank against Japan's currency.
"Fed officials have concerns on the impact of a strong
dollar, which undermines the scenario held by some that Japanese
shares will benefit from further strength in the dollar against
the yen," said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst in Tokyo
for Rakuten Securities.
The minutes of the Fed's Sept. 16-17 meeting showed
officials are struggling with how to come to grips with the dual
threats of a stronger dollar and a global slowdown as they seek
an eventual exit from low interest rates.
"The overall tone of the minutes was that the Fed will
manage its policy so as not to damage a fragile economy, paying
attention to various downside risks," said Tohru Yamamoto, chief
fixed income strategist at Daiwa Securities in Tokyo.
U.S. interest rate futures <0#FF:> <0#ED:> reacted to the
minutes, with June 2015 eurodollar interest rate futures
hitting a contract high as traders scaled back expectations that
the Fed will raise rates by June.
The rate-sensitive two-year U.S. Treasury note yield
hit a seven-week low of 0.444 percent. The 30-year
bond yield dropped to a 17-month low of 3.039
percent.
On Wall Street, U.S. stocks soared, with major indexes
posting their biggest one-day jumps of 2014, reversing falls
earlier in the session to their lowest levels since August.
DOLLAR WILTS
In the currency market, where the dollar had gained sharply
over the past three months on the perception that higher U.S.
rates down the road will attract more funds, investors rushed
out of dollar-buying positions.
"Last week it was a pretty clear-cut buy the dollar
scenario," said Stephen Innes, senior trader for OANDA in
Singapore, but this week "we're seeing a lot of two-way action".
The dollar's index against a basket of six major currencies
slipped as low as 85.108, its lowest level in
about two weeks, moving away from a four-year high of 86.746 hit
on Friday. It last stood at 85.223, down about 0.1 percent.
As the dollar wilted, the euro recovered to a two-week high
of $1.2760, despite a run of weak German data earlier
this week capped off by the latest figures. The euro last stood
at $1.2737, up slightly on the day.
Against the yen, the U.S. currency traded at 107.85 yen,
down about 0.2 percent on the day and not far from a three-week
low of 107.75 yen touched on Wednesday.
The British pound stood at $1.6165, steady on the
day and holding above an 11-month low of $1.5943 on Monday,
ahead of the Bank of England's policy announcement later in the
session. The bank is expected to keep rates steady near record
lows.
In commodities trading, U.S. crude oil prices rebounded from
a 1-1/2-year low hit overnight, adding about 0.2 percent to
$87.60 per barrel, while Brent crude, the European
benchmark, rose off Wednesday's two-year low to gain 0.2 percent
on the day to $91.57. A weaker dollar makes
dollar-denominated assets cheaper for holders of other
currencies
Gold climbed to its highest in about two weeks as the dollar
lost ground, with spot gold rising about 0.4 percent to
$1,226.40 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Thomas Wilson in Tokyo and Masayuki
Kitano in Singapore; Editing by Richard Borsuk and Jacqueline
Wong)