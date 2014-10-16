* European shares seen casting off some gloom at open
* China lending data beats expectations, underpins Shanghai
stocks
* Downbeat U.S. data lifts U.S. Treasuries, saps dollar's
strength
* Nikkei sheds more than 2 pct, touches 4-1/2-month low
* Crude oil skids despite support from weaker dollar
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Oct 16 Asian shares were off session lows
but still nursed losses amid a sell-off in global equities on
Thursday, as heightened concerns about world economic growth
pressured U.S. Treasury yields and curtailed the dollar's recent
rally.
European trading was seen starting on a modestly stronger
footing after the FTSEurofirst 300 shed 3.2 percent to
mark its biggest one-day slide in almost four years.
"Ahead of European trade, we are calling the major bourses
mildly firmer with a bit of a recovery after yesterday's sharp
sell-off," IG market strategist Stan Shamu wrote in a note.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down about 0.3 percent in late afternoon
trade.
Shanghai shares bucked the downtrend and added 0.1
percent after Chinese bank lending data provided a regional
bright spot. Lending beat expectations last month, a sign that
demand for credit may be picking up, though a drop in China's
foreign exchange reserves in the third quarter suggested ominous
speculative money outflows.
Japan's Nikkei stock average tumbled 2.2 percent and
touched a 4-1/2-month low, though it, too, pulled away from
session lows as the dollar retook some ground lost to the yen.
The S&P 500 briefly turned negative for the year on
Wednesday, though S&P 500 e-mini futures added 0.4
percent, which might portend a more stable day ahead on Wall
Street as investors await more U.S. data.
September industrial output and weekly jobless claims will
be released later on Thursday and could paint a brighter picture
than downbeat figures released in the previous session, which
came after a recent spate of weak figures from China and Europe
that raised fears about the health of the global economy.
U.S. retail sales and producer prices both dropped last
month, a worrisome economic signal that helped fuel a sell-off
on Wall Street as it quashed expectations the U.S. Federal
Reserve would raise U.S. interest rates sooner rather than
later.
The New York Fed's Empire State general business conditions
index also plunged to 6.17 in October from September's 27.54,
marking the weakest pace of manufacturing activity in New York
state since April.
The grim mood sparked a safe-haven rally in U.S. Treasuries
and pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year note
as low as 1.865 percent, its deepest nadir since May 2013. It
last stood at 2.093 percent in Asian trade.
The rally carried over to the Japanese government bond
market, where the yield on the 10-year JGB fell
as low as a 1-1/2-year trough of 0.470 percent.
Only a month ago, fed funds futures had suggested traders
priced in almost a 50 percent chance of a Fed rate increase as
early as June 2015. But a jump in short-term U.S. interest rate
futures on Wednesday implied traders anticipate the U.S. central
bank would not move away from its near zero rate stance until
the end of the first quarter in 2016.
The dollar's index against a basket of six major currencies
stood at 85.068, down about 0.1 percent on the day
and wallowing near levels last plumbed in September. Speculation
of higher U.S. interest rates had pushed the index to a
four-year high of 86.746 earlier this month.
Against the yen, the dollar took back some lost ground,
adding about 0.3 percent on the day to 106.20 yen, after
dropping to a more than one-month low around 105.20 on
Wednesday. The euro slumped to $1.2792 after rising as
high as $1.2885 overnight, its highest level since last month.
"For those who were looking to buy the dollar, this was a
very healthy correction," said Kaneo Ogino, director at
Global-info Co in Tokyo, a foreign exchange research firm.
The dollar's sharp fall overnight lent modest support to oil
prices, with U.S. crude futures ending just 6 cents lower
at $81.78 on Wednesday. But the contract plunged 1.7 percent in
Asian trade to $80.43, while Brent crude shed 1.1
percent to $82.72.
Spot gold was steady at $1,239.60 an ounce, not far
from a one-month high of $1,249.30 on Wednesday.
London copper added about 0.3 percent to $6,656.25 a
tonne after shedding 2.3 percent the previous session, its
biggest daily drop since March.
(Editing by Eric Meijer and Jacqueline Wong)