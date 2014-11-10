* U.S. jobs data triggers some profit-taking but solid overall

* Long-awaited HK-Shanghai connect boosts Chinese shares

* Nikkei down as yen rebounds on profit-taking

* Oil rises on renewed geopolitical concerns

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Nov 10 Asian shares gained on Monday after U.S. jobs data pointed to solid economic growth, with Hong Kong leading the gains after regulators set a date for long-awaited trading link the between the Hong Kong and Shanghai stock exchanges to open. U.S. employers added 214,000 jobs in October, slightly below economists' median forecast of 231,000, but logging the ninth consecutive month of gains of more than 200,000, the longest stretch since 1994.

Unemployment fell to a six-year low of 5.8 percent, even though that did not improve wage growth, with average hourly earnings rising a slim 0.1 percent, falling short of a projected 0.2 percent gain.

"It was a familiar combination. Rising payrolls, a falling jobless rate and stagnant wages. All this means is that the U.S. economy is moderately recovering, and no major shift in the Fed's policy outlook, which should reduces market volatility," Tohru Yamamoto, chief fixed income strategist at Daiwa Securities, said in a report.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.2 percent, led by 1.8 percent gains in Hong Kong.

The long-awaited stock-connect between the Hong Kong and Shanghai bourses will go live on Nov. 17, the Hong Kong and mainland regulators said on Monday.

Chinese economic data published at the weekend and on Monday was mixed but contained few surprises, doing little to change expectations that Beijing will roll out more stimulus measures to support the economy.

Annual consumer inflation remained near a five-year low of 1.6 percent in October, unchanged from September while the producer price index fell a deeper-than-expected 2.2 percent in October from a year earlier.

Trade data on Saturday showed exports were better than expected, though the official Shanghai Securities News said on Monday the reading showed signs of manipulation as well as inflows of speculative hot money.

Japan's Nikkei bucked the trend, as the yen rebounded on profit-taking in the dollar following the U.S. payroll data.

The U.S. dollar stepped back from a four-year peak against a basket of currencies, with the dollar index standing at 87.351, retreating from Friday's 88.190 - a high not seen since June 2010.

As the dollar slipped, the euro fetched $1.2460, off a two-year low of $1.2358 hit on Friday.

The yen traded at 114.11 to the dollar, gaining 0.4 percent on Monday, rising further from its seven-year low of 115.60 per dollar hit on Friday.

The dollar's fall lifted the battered gold price from 4 1/2-year lows. Gold traded at $1,172.50 per ounce, above Friday's low of $1,131.85.

Still, the relative strength of the U.S. economic recovery is likely to underpin the dollar, analysts said.

"We are not changing our bullish USD view, just that it needs a steady stream of good data to remind everyone why they are buying the currency and the coming week cannot help here, we only speak of consolidation," David Keeble, head of global markets strategy for Americas at Credit Agricole, said in a note.

Oil prices rose on Monday on renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Ukraine, with Brent crude gaining 0.6 percent, extending its recovery from four-year low hit last Wednesday.

Fierce fighting between Iraqi military forces and Islamic State insurgents, a third Libyan oil field closure in a week and shelling in the pro-Russian stronghold of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine all helped to lift oil prices.

In Europe, attention could turn to Spanish bonds after millions of Catalans voted on Sunday in a symbolic referendum on independence from Spain.

Spanish bond yields rose slightly on Friday on worries the vote, while not legally binding, could spark tensions between Madrid and one of Spain's wealthiest regions. (Editing by Eric Meijer)