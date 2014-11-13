* Ex-Japan Asian shares almost flat, Nikkei keeps rising
* Brent crude at 4-year low as Saudis mum on output cuts
* British pound hits 14-month low after dovish BoE report
* European shares seen rising 0.4 pct
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Nov 13 Asian shares were resilient in the
face of a cooling Chinese economy while oil prices flirted with
multi-year lows - unable to stem a drawn-out decline on fears of
a glut.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
were flat, showing a muted response to a flurry
of Chinese data which was either in line with or slightly below
expectations.
Growth in industrial output declined more than expected to
7.7 percent from a year earlier, while fixed investment growth
slumped to a 13-year low, and the tempo of retail sales slowed.
Still, Shanghai shares remained near two-year highs
in the hope of more foreign buying before the Shanghai-Hong Kong
exchange link is launched, as well as policy support to bolster
the economy.
Japan's Nikkei added 1.1 percent to a seven-year
high, continuing to rise on expectations Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe will postpone a planned tax hike next year to support the
economy.
European shares are expected to open on a rebound from the
previous day's falls, with spreadbetters putting France's CAC40
and Germany's DAX at up 0.4 percent from
previous close.
In oil, Brent crude futures fell below $80 a barrel
on Wednesday for the first time since 2010, and remained soft on
Thursday.
Saudi Arabia's oil minister did not make clear on Wednesday
whether the kingdom would support a cut in oil production when
OPEC meets on Nov. 27, even as he dismissed talk that Saudi
Arabia is engaged in a "price war" with fast-growing U.S. shale
oil or other rival producers.
Even rising tensions in Ukraine did not lift oil prices.
Ukraine said on Wednesday it was redeploying troops in the east
because of fears that separatists will launch a new military
offensive. Russia denies it has sent troops to reinforce the
rebels.
"There are not many bullish factors to lift the market now,"
said Avtar Sandu, senior manager for commodities at Phillip
Futures in Singapore. "But it's not a one-way street down. Those
who have been selling want to take profits around this area."
As lower oil prices dragged on U.S. energy stocks, the S&P
500 lost 0.1 percent on Wednesday, ending a five-day
winning streak.
Still, the sharp fall in energy prices is easing
inflationary pressures globally, allowing central banks to adopt
looser monetary policy that will eventually support the prices
of riskier assets, said Nobuhiko Kuramochi, strategist at Mizuho
Securities.
"In Asia, countries such as Vietnam and South Korea have cut
rates, so did Sweden... Given the disinflationary trend
worldwide, we could see more central banks easing, which should
support the global economy," he said.
In currencies, sterling fell to a 14-month low of $1.5760
after the Bank of England's weak view on domestic
inflation pushed back expectations on the timing of an interest
rate hike into late 2015.
The dollar held firm against other currencies on the
prospects of solid growth in the Unites States, though it lacked
momentum as its failure to gain on a fairly upbeat U.S. jobs
data last week has prompted traders to lock in recent gains.
The dollar index stood at 87.814, off Friday's
four-year peak of 88.190.
Against the yen, the dollar traded at 115.79 yen,
just below the seven-year high of 116.11 hit on Tuesday. The
euro fetched $1.2445, off Friday's two-year low of
$1.2358.
Gold was at $1,160.76 per ounce, above Friday's 4
1/2-year low of $1,131.85.
(Additional reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen in Singapore;
Editing by Eric Meijer & Kim Coghill)