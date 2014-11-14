* Asian stocks dip in wake of soft China data
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Nov 14 Asian stocks fell on Friday
following fresh signs of slowing Chinese growth, with energy
stocks depressed across the region as crude oil hovered near a
four-year low in an oversupplied market.
Spreadbetters expected the cautious mood in risk assets
continuing into Europe, forecasting an effectively flat open for
London's FTSE, Germany's DAX and France's CAC
.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
slipped 0.3 percent.
China's economy lost further momentum in October, with
factory growth dipping and investment growth hitting a near
13-year low.
"As Federal Reserve policy shifts towards monetary
tightening, the kind of risk aversion stemming from emerging
markets we saw at the start of the year may take place again,"
said Junichi Ishikawa, a market analyst at IG Securities in
Tokyo.
"The European Central Bank will play a key role in
preventing such risk aversion. We may see instability continue
in emerging markets until they are convinced that easing from
the ECB and Bank of Japan can provide global support."
Tokyo's Nikkei, which has outperformed its Asian peers this
week on expectations that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
will call an election in December and possibly delay a sales tax
hike, was up 0.2 percent after climbing to a fresh seven-year
high. The index was on track for a weekly gain of 3.5 percent.
"The pace of the rise is too fast - it can trigger decent
profit-taking any minute," said Takatoshi Itoshima, chief
portfolio manager at Commons Asset Management in Tokyo.
The dollar was up 0.3 percent to 116.16 yen after
scaling a new seven-year peak of 116.24 yen on the back of
firmer Japanese stocks.
Many market participants, particularly foreign players, have
sold yen to hedge their positions in Japanese equities.
Some participants were focused on whether Japan can evade
accusations at a weekend summit of G20 leaders in Australia of
devaluing the yen amid a weaker outlook for much of the global
economy.
Investors also awaited euro zone third quarter GDP and U.S.
retail sales numbers due later in the day.
The numbers may reinforce perceptions that the U.S. economy
is faring better than either Europe's or Japan's, raising the
prospect of more monetary policy divergence that has been
helping to push the dollar higher against the euro and yen.
The euro was down 0.4 percent at $1.2429, inching
back towards a two-year low of $1.2358 struck last Friday.
U.S. crude oil was down 0.1 percent at $74.17 a
barrel after suffering a 3.9 percent slump on Thursday, when it
fell to a four-year low of $74.07.
Oil has been hit this week by factors including a stockpile
surge at a delivery point for U.S. crude and seeming reluctance
by Saudi Arabia to cut output when the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries meets on Nov. 27.
Crude prices have slumped more than 30 percent since June.
"We've got a period of very heightened volatility in the
lead-up to the November 27 OPEC meeting," said Mark Keenan, head
of commodities research in Asia at Societe Generale in
Singapore.
