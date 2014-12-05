* Euro rebounds from 2-yr low vs USD after ECB doesn't
muster easing steps
* Oil under pressure after Saudis cut their crude prices
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Dec 5 Asian shares drifted while the
dollar marked time on Friday ahead of the key U.S. jobs report
later in the session that could help it retake ground lost to
the euro overnight.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 0.1 percent, on track for a weekly loss
of 0.8 percent. Japan's Nikkei stock average slipped 0.2
percent, but was on track for a weekly gain of more than 2
percent.
Major Wall Street indexes inched down on Thursday, but the
Dow Jones industrial average briefly rose to set a
record intraday high.
The U.S. nonfarm payrolls report is expected to show that
employers added 230,000 new jobs last month, and the
unemployment rate is seen remaining unchanged at 5.8 percent,
according to analysts polled by Reuters. The figures are
scheduled for release at 1330 GMT.
"The U.S. dollar has struggled to rally even on good U.S.
data recently so this could be the case again. Yet the
multi-day/week outlook for USD remains positive," Sean Callow, a
currency strategist at Westpac, said in a note.
The dollar gave up ground against the euro on Thursday,
after first ascending to a two-year peak of $1.2279, when the
European Central Bank refrained from detailing any expansion of
its stimulus program.
But additional actions are still expected next year. In his
clearest language yet, ECB President Mario Draghi underlined the
central bank's commitment to supporting the euro zone economy.
Draghi also made the case for buying assets such as state bonds,
a step opposed by Germany.
The ECB's lack of immediate action put a floor under the
single currency and gave investors a reason to trim their short
positions, sending the euro as high as $1.2457. It was
last at $1.2383, steady on the day.
The greenback was flat against the yen at 119.79 yen
after breaking above the 120-yen level on Thursday for the first
time in over seven years, rising as high as 120.25.
Oil remained under pressure after Saudi Arabia announced
deep cuts on Thursday to the prices it charges its Asian and
U.S. buyers, a week after refusing to support output cuts
championed by some members of the Organization of Petroleum
Exporting Countries.
"It's another sign that they want to maintain production
levels," said Tony Nunan, a risk manager at Mitsubishi Corp.
U.S. crude was down about 0.4 percent at $66.54 a
barrel, though it kept some distance from a five-year low of
$63.72 hit a week ago.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo and Florence
Tan in Singapore; Editing by Eric Meijer and Simon
Cameron-Moore)