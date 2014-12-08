* ECB's Nowotny fuels QE expectations with stark warning
* Oil price hits five-year low as dollar strengthens
* Wall Street expected to open down
* Italian bond yields rise after rating downgrade
* China, Japan data add to global growth worries
By John Geddie
LONDON, Dec 8 European stocks and the euro felt
the effects on Monday of a stark warning about the currency
bloc's economic prospects, keeping pressure on rock-bottom oil
prices following weak data from Asia.
ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny's warning of a "massive
weakening" of the economy followed a rating downgrade in the
bloc's third largest economy Italy, buoying bond markets as
investors positioned for a fresh round of central bank stimulus.
Europe's index of top shares, the FTSEurofirst,
dipped 0.6 percent, as weakening Chinese trade and data showing
Japan's recession to be deeper than initially expected fed
global growth fears.
Wall Street was set to open down around 0.3 percent.
But the dollar was robust, extending gains after Friday's
strong U.S. labour data to weigh on oil prices already crushed
by predictions that oversupply would keep building until next
year. Brent crude fell to a five-year low.
Italian government bond markets suffered, with yields
shooting higher after S&P downgraded the country's credit rating
to just one notch above junk on Friday, underscoring the limited
progress made under Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's economic
reforms.
But all other euro zone borrowing costs fell, with benchmark
German yields hitting a day's low after Nowotny said the bloc's
tepid recovery had pushed the European Central Bank to look more
closely at a sovereign bond quantitative easing programme.
"Nowotny's comments have just reinforced the market's view
that the ECB is inching towards outright QE, we think probably
in January," said Lee Hardman, a strategist with Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in London.
DOLLAR POWER
The gathering strength of the dollar, against which the euro
fell 0.2 percent to a 2-1/2-year low, also weighed heavily
on emerging markets on Monday.
The rouble one of the headline losers, giving up 2 percent
as it fell back towards record lows hit last week.
Symptomatic of problems affecting many developing markets,
there are worries that Russia will jack up interest rates to as
much as 12 percent this week in a bid to fend off a full-blown
financial crisis.
Earlier in Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan closed down 0.25 percent.
Tokyo's Nikkei was up 0.1 percent with the downward
revision to Japan's GDP neutralising much of the positive impact
from a weaker yen. South Korea's Kospi lost 0.2 percent
while Singaporean and Malaysian shares also dipped.
The Shanghai composite index gained 2.9 percent
after the downbeat Chinese data added to hopes that China will
implement more stimulus to shore up its economy.
Dariusz Kowalczyk, economist at Credit Agricole in Hong
Kong, noted that the year-on-year drop in China's imports was
the biggest since the Lehman crisis, barring the volatile Lunar
New Year-related period.
"This is partly a reflection of lower commodity prices and
base effects, but ...we have to assume that poor domestic demand
has played a part. This means that pressure will rise on the
government to do more to stimulate growth," he said.
The Australian and the New Zealand dollars
, both sensitive to the economic fortunes of China,
touched new 4-1/2 year and 2-1/2 year lows, respectively.
The disappointing Chinese and Japanese data contrasted
sharply with Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls that showed
employment in November surged by 321,000, easily topping
forecasts for 230,000 new jobs.
(Additional reporting by Patrick Graham in London, Blaise
Robinson in Paris and the China economics team; Editing by Toby
Chopra and John Stonestreet)