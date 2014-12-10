* Spreadbetters see European bourses opening higher
* China consumer inflation marks 5-year low
* Nikkei sheds 2.3 percent as yen strengthens
* U.S. crude slides after API data shows unexpected
stockpile rise
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Dec 10 Asian shares, the dollar and oil
prices all slumped on Wednesday, pulling back as global growth
concerns and political uncertainty in Greece prompted a flight
to safety.
Financial spreadbetters predicted a brighter day ahead in
Europe after steep losses in the previous session. Britain's
FTSE 100 was expected to open 18 to 26 points higher, or
as much as 0.3 percent; Germany's DAX was seen opening
69 to 78 points higher, or 0.8 percent; and France's CAC 40
was called opening 26 to 31 points higher, or 0.7
percent.
"When European markets closed yesterday it looked as though
the bears were going to run rampant across equities all over the
world. However, after the European close, U.S. markets were able
to pare back the majority of the earlier declines," Capital
Spreads dealer Jonathan Sudaria said in a note.
On Wall Street overnight, major indexes finished lower,
though the S&P 500 ended nearly flat.
Still, investors could take little comfort from data showing
China's annual consumer inflation eased to a five-year low of
1.4 percent in November, signalling persistent weakness in the
world's second-largest economy and leading some to predict that
Beijing will move more aggressively to head off deflation.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
slipped 0.2 percent, but was off lows as
Chinese shares rebounded after a sharp selloff on Tuesday. The
Shanghai Composite Index was up 2.4 percent, a day after
a rollercoaster session in which it marked a 3-1/2-year high
before collapsing to lose more than 5 percent.
Japan's Nikkei stock average tumbled 2.3 percent, as
a stronger yen prompted investors to sell exporters' shares.
"Market euphoria over the recent positive news is fading out
for now as investors shift to risk-averse from risk-taking,"
said Hiroyuki Nakai, chief strategist at Tokai Tokyo Research
Center.
A Japanese government survey released before the market
opened showed big Japanese manufacturers grew less optimistic in
October-December and see conditions worsening further in the
following quarter, suggesting that the economy is slow to
recover from a recession.
A separate survey showed Japanese consumer confidence
worsened for a fourth straight month in November. The government
reset its view on consumer confidence to weak.
Brent crude slipped about 0.8 percent to $66.29 a
barrel, though it pared losses and remained well above a
five-year low of $65.29 touched on Tuesday. U.S. crude futures
were down 1 percent at $63.18. Oil prices have been under
pressure amid a massive supply glut, after OPEC decided against
cutting output.
Adding to pressure on crude prices, the American Petroleum
Institute, an industry group, reported a 4.4 million barrel
build in crude stockpiles last week when analysts had predicted
a drop.
On Tuesday, Greek shares and sovereign bond markets plunged
after the government in Athens brought forward a presidential
vote that heightened uncertainty over the country's transition
out of its IMF/EU bailout.
That led to a flight to safety, pressuring yields on U.S.
Treasuries and in turn the dollar. The yield on benchmark
10-year notes stood at 2.218 percent in Asian trade,
down from its U.S. close of 2.220 percent on Tuesday.
The dollar was down about 0.5 percent on the day at 119.04
yen, after shedding more than 2 percent at one point on
Tuesday to trade as low as 117.90 yen. The greenback marked a
seven-year high of 121.86 yen on Monday.
The euro added about 0.2 percent on the day to buy $1.2391
, while the dollar index, which tracks the U.S.
unit against a basket of six currencies, edged down about 0.1
percent on the day to 88.564.
Spot gold added about 0.5 percent to $1,237.23 an
ounce after marking a seven-week high.
(Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa in Tokyo; Editing by
Shri Navaratnam and Eric Meijer)