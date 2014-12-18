* Japanese shares lead most Asian markets higher
* Fed pledges to be patient on withdrawing stimulus
* Wall St racks up biggest daily gain this year
* Treasury yields jump, give U.S. dollar a boost
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Dec 18 Asian share markets rallied on
Thursday after U.S. stocks enjoyed their strongest session this
year when the Federal Reserve sounded upbeat on the economy and
promised to be patient in removing policy stimulus.
The jitters of recent days also calmed a touch as Russia
managed to stabilise its rouble, if only for now, and oil prices
stopped plunging. As risk aversion ebbed, U.S. bond yields rose
and the dollar regained some lost ground.
In Asia, Japan's Nikkei jumped 2.3 percent, while
stocks in Australia climbed 1.0 percent. MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
gained 0.5 percent to move off nine-month lows.
Wall Street had rebounded after three days of declines after
the Fed said it would adopt a "patient" approach to raising
interest rates.
Equity investors seemed content that any move would be
cautious and drove the Dow up 1.69 percent. The S&P 500
gained 2.04 percent and the Nasdaq 2.12 percent.
Bond investors were less enthused as some had thought the
downward spiral in oil combined with low inflation, economic
weakness globally and the Russian financial crisis would lead
the Fed to push out the likely timing of the first hike.
Instead, Fed Chair Janet Yellen played down the impact of
oil and falling inflation expectations, while most policy
members still expected hikes to start in 2015.
As a result, Treasuries erased an early rally and yields on
two-year paper jumped 10 basis points from the day's trough to
stand at 0.617 percent.
Still, longer-term yields remain low historically, as do
market based measures of expected inflation. Data out on
Wednesday showed consumer prices fell 0.3 percent in November,
the biggest drop in six months, as fuel costs fell.
As a result, investors continue to wager that any tightening
will proceed at a snail's pace. Fed fund futures <0#FF:>
currently imply a rate of 0.56 percent by the end of 2015, while
the median forecast by Fed members is 1.125 percent.
The rise in yields was enough to revive U.S. dollar bulls
after a few days of caution and the currency climbed to 118.50
yen from a low of 116.29 on Wednesday.
The euro retreated to $1.2340, after being as high as
$1.2515 at one stage on Wednesday, while the U.S. dollar index
gained 1 percent for the day.
The single currency also took a hit when European Central
Bank board member Benoit Coeure said there was support on the
bank's policymaking council for more action, with sovereign bond
purchases the "baseline option".
In commodity markets, oil prices were steadier after some
wild swings this week. U.S. crude was quoted 25 cents
lower at $56.23 having bounced as far as $58.98 on Wednesday.
Brent dipped just 5 cents to $61.13, but had been as
high as $68.71 at one stage on Wednesday.
