* Asia stocks quiet, China ending year on a high note
* US dollar runs into modest profit-taking, to yen's benefit
* Euro zone yields at historic lows as deflation looms
* Oil remains under pressure, almost halved in value this
year
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Dec 31 Chinese stocks were celebrating
their best year in five on Wednesday while markets elsewhere in
Asia were ending 2014 on a cautionary note as worries about
Greece's future in the euro zone served as an excuse to take
profits on crowded trades.
The U.S. dollar lost a little of its recent gains, but the
euro got no respite as European bonds yields scored all-time
lows following a shockingly sharp fall in Spanish inflation.
The stand-out global equity performer was China, where the
CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in
Shanghai and Shenzhen looked set to end 2014 with gains of
nearly 50 percent, the biggest among the world's major markets.
Almost all of China's rise came in the last couple of
months, as hopes for more aggressive policy stimulus to counter
its economic slowdown boosted banks and brokerages.
Featuring on Wednesday were hefty gains for China's biggest
train makers, China CNR and CSR Corp
, after the two firms confirmed a $26
billion merger.
Trade elsewhere was thinned by holidays in Japan, Thailand,
South Korea and the Philippines, while many markets in Europe
are either shut or finish early on Wednesday.
Australia and Singapore were all but flat
for the day. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan edged up 0.2 percent but was still
ending the year almost exactly where it started.
The Nikkei fared better with a rise of 7.1 percent
for the year, thanks chiefly to the Bank of Japan's
extraordinary campaign of asset buying which lowered the yen
while fattening exporters' profit margins.
Asia's worst performer in 2014 was South Korea, where the
KOSPI lost 4.8 percent for the year, partly on fears
that the sliding yen would give Japanese exporters a greater
competitive advantage over their Asian rivals.
Among the scraps of news in Asia was a final measure of
December Chinese manufacturing from HSBC. Activity shrank for
the first time in seven months but was little changed from a
preliminary reading and only reinforced expectations that
Beijing will have to roll out more economic support measures in
coming months.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 eased 0.49 percent on
Tuesday but was still on track for a third straight year of
double-digit returns. The Dow fell 0.31 percent, while
the Nasdaq lost 0.61 percent.
In currencies, the dollar was on track to end 2014 with a
gain of 12 percent against a basket of major currencies,
its best performance since 2005, and anticipated U.S. interest
rake hikes may strengthen its appeal in the new year.
It eased against the safe haven yen to stand at 119.41
from Tuesday's peak of 120.69.
The euro was undermined by sliding European yields amid
intense speculation the European Central Bank will have to start
buying government bonds to avert deflation.
The single currency was stuck at $1.2162 having
touched a 29-month trough of $1.2123.
German yields hit a new record low on Tuesday, ending 2014
with their biggest annual fall in six years, while yields in
Italy and Spain also reached historic lows.
Data out on Tuesday showed Spanish consumer prices fell in
December at their fastest rate since July 2009, largely as a
result of cheaper oil.
The steep decline made it more likely that inflation for the
entire euro zone while slip into negative territory when the
data are released on Jan. 7, far below the ECB's target of just
under 2 percent.
There was little sign of an end to oil's stunning decline
after it hit lows last seen in May 2009. Brent fell 64
cents to $57.26, leaving it down 48 percent for the year, while
U.S. crude lost 47 cents to $53.65 a barrel.
