* ECB chief says ready to act on low inflation
* Euro nears major support at 2012 low, break to be bearish
* Oil rallies but finding it hard to sustain gains
* Asia stock markets mostly firmer, US share futures rise
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Jan 2 The euro started the new year at
29-month lows in Asia on Friday after the head of the European
Central Bank fanned expectations it would take bolder steps on
stimulus this month, underlining the U.S. dollar's expanding
yield advantage.
The single currency sank as far as $1.2050, depths
last seen in mid-2012, while the dollar notched up a near
nine-year peak against a basket of major currencies and
bounded ahead to 120.45 yen.
The euro is now perilously close to its 2012 trough, and
major chart support, at $1.2042. A break there would take it to
territory not seen since June 2010.
The latest lurch lower came after ECB head Mario Draghi said
the central bank stood ready to respond to the risk of
deflation. Consumer price data for the euro zone due on Jan. 7
is widely expected to show a fall in annual terms.
"We are in technical preparations to adjust the size, speed
and compositions of our measures early 2015, should it become
necessary," said Draghi. "There is unanimity within the
Governing Council on this."
The ECB council meets on Jan. 22 and markets are wagering
heavily it will finally decide to start buying sovereign debt,
following in the footstep of the U.S., UK and Japan.
Oil was also active on Friday as prices tried to rally on
news of a larger-than-expected fall in U.S. crude inventory and
a fire at a major U.S. supply facility.
Yet the mood was fragile after last year's savaging and
sharp early gains were soon pared. U.S. crude futures
added 54 cents to $53.81 a barrel, while Brent rose just 17
cents to $57.50.
Stock markets in Asia were calmer with China, Japan,
Thailand and the Philippines all on holiday. Australia's main
index and South Korea's both added 0.5 percent
and Hong Kong 0.8 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was little changed, having ended 2014 almost
exactly where it began - a pattern it has repeated for three
years straight.
Economic data from the region was generally subdued, with
China on Thursday reporting its official Purchasing Managers'
Index (PMI) slipped to 50.1 in December, the lowest level of
2014 and barely in expansion territory, from November's 50.3.
The blow from sputtering factory activity was softened by a
rise in the service sector PMI to 54.1, a hopeful sign that
services are taking over from manufacturing as a driver of
economic growth.
In any case, investors are focused on the likelihood that
Beijing will roll out more stimulus to avert a sharper slowdown
which could trigger job losses and debt defaults.
That was one reason Chinese stocks outpaced the rest of the
world to end 2014 with an increase of 52 percent.
Wall Street also managed double-digit gains. While the S&P
500 ended Wednesday with a loss of 1.03 percent it was
still 11 percent higher for the year.
The Dow eased 0.89 percent on Wednesday, while the
Nasdaq dipped 0.87 percent.
On Friday, S&P 500 EMINI futures were showing a rise of 0.5
percent, as were Dow futures.
Gold looked set to post its third straight weekly
loss at $1,184.25 an ounce, weighed down by a strong dollar. It
ended 2014 down about 2 percent.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)