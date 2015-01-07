* Euro hits nine-year trough ahead of key EZ inflation data
* Bonds yields at record lows across much of rich world
* Asian share markets try to stabilise after recent slide
* More reports Germany running scenarios for Greek euro exit
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Jan 7 The euro hit a nine-year trough on
Wednesday as collapsing oil prices and worries about the world
economy drove skittish investors into the arms of safe-haven
sovereign debt.
From Japan to Germany to Australia, government borrowing
costs reached all-time lows as oil fell 10 percent in just two
days and investors wrestled with the risk of global deflation.
Asian share markets did try to steady after recent steep
falls and European bourses were projected to open a shade
firmer, but the gains were hostage to euro zone inflation data
due later Wednesday.
The figures are expected to show the first annual fall in
consumer prices since 2009, piling pressure on the European
Central Bank to launch all-out quantitative easing at its next
policy meeting on Jan 22.
"We expect the ECB to announce a sovereign QE programme on
22 January, and the first purchases to probably start in the
following week," said Citi economist Guillaume Menuet.
"Given the sizeable decline in market-based inflation
estimates and the likelihood of a negative print for the
December flash estimate, we doubt that the ECB will choose to
wait," he added. "Investors would probably react very negatively
to a "no QE" announcement."
Investors were busy selling the euro in anticipation of more
money-printing by the central bank, pushing the single currency
to a fresh low of $1.1842 in Asian trade before steadying
at $1.1875.
The euro also dropped to 140.58 yen, a low last
seen in early November. The dollar fared better, bouncing to
119.05 yen from a low of 118.04 touched on Tuesday.
Not helping the euro was a report Germany was making
contingency plans for the possible departure of Greece from the
euro zone.
Tabloid newspaper Bild cited unnamed government sources
saying Berlin was running scenarios for the Jan. 25 Greek
election in case of a victory by the leftwing Syriza party.
Equity markets were finding some support in Asia after a run
of torrid sessions. Japan's Nikkei edged up 0.2 percent
after suffering the largest one-day drop in 10 months the
previous days.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
added 0.3 percent, while markets in South Korea
and China were all but flat.
On Wall Street, the three major stock indexes had fallen for
a fifth straight session on Tuesday, marking the longest losing
streak since late 2013 for the S&P 500.
The Dow shed 0.75 percent, the S&P 500 0.9
percent and the Nasdaq 1.29 percent.
INCREDIBLE SHRINKING YIELDS
Overshadowing sentiment were worries about what the
breakneck decline in oil would mean for earnings of oil
companies and disinflationary pressures worldwide.
Brent eased another 17 cents to $50.93 a barrel
having already shed almost 10 percent so far this week. U.S.
crude dipped 13 cents to $47.80, after plumbing an April
2009 low of $47.55.
With fears of deflation rampant, yields on longer-dated
Japanese, German, French, Dutch, Austrian, Belgian, Finnish,
Canadian and Australian bonds all touched record lows.
Investors also pushed back the day when the Federal Reserve
might be able to hike U.S. interest rates. Fed fund futures
<0#FF:> imply no chance of a hike by June and only one rise to
0.5 percent by year end.
Minutes of the Fed's last policy meeting are due later
Wednesday and should expand on where members felt rates were
heading.
Even if the Fed sticks to its current timetable and moves
around mid-year, markets are wagering it will be so far ahead of
the curve that inflation will remain permanently low.
As a result, investors are willing to accept less
compensation for inflation risk over time, so pulling down
yields on even the longest dated bonds.
Yields on U.S. 30-year paper dived to 2.471
percent to be just a whisker above their all-time trough of
2.443 percent. The 10-year note yielded 1.94 percent
having fallen 23 basis points in just three sessions.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)