* Asia cheered after Wall St snaps 5-day losing streak
* Spreadbetters see European stocks opening significantly
higher
* Euro lingers near 9-yr low after euro zone slips into
deflation
* U.S. crude oil clings to gains after ending losing run
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Jan 8 Asian stocks rose on Thursday after
upbeat U.S. employment data and a halt to a slide in oil
tempered investor risk aversion, while the euro held near a
nine-year low.
Hopes that the European Central Bank will embark upon bolder
stimulus after data showing the euro zone had slipped into
deflation also shored up riskier assets, which have been hit
this week by concerns over tumbling oil prices and global
economic weakness.
Tokyo's Nikkei outperformed its regional peers and
gained 1.9 percent.
"Sentiment is supported by such overseas developments and
investor concerns have eased for now," said Toshihiko Matsuno,
chief strategist at SMBC Friend Securities in Tokyo.
But in testimony to the sharp decline suffered earlier on
wide flight from risk, the Nikkei was still down 1.5 percent
this week.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 1.2 percent. South Korea's KOSPI
climbed 1.3 percent and Australian shares tacked on 0.5
percent.
Wall Street rebounded on Wednesday from five straight
sessions of losses after strong U.S. private sector jobs data
underscored strength in the world's largest economy and fanned
hopes for a strong reading of the all-important non-farm
payrolls due on Friday.
Spreadbetters saw the upward momentum for equities being
retained in Europe, forecasting Britain's FTSE to open
up by as much as 1.2 percent and Germany's DAX and
France's CAX both 1.5 percent higher.
Optimism over more ECB stimulus may have helped equities but
the prospect of further central bank easing was detrimental for
the euro, which slid to a nine-year low against the dollar.
The common currency fetched $1.1823, within close
proximity of $1.1802 hit overnight, its lowest since January
2006.
"At this stage there is very little reason to doubt that
euro will test its 2005 low of $1.1639...there is only 15 days
to go before the ECB meeting and we expect the currency to
remain under pressure until then," Kathy Lien, managing director
for BK Asset Management wrote in a note to clients.
Data released on Wednesday showing prices in the euro zone
fell for the first time since 2009 cemented already high
expectations that the ECB will embark on a bond buying programme
at its Jan. 22 meeting.
In contrast, the Federal Reserve is still expected to lift
interest rates, although the timing remains unclear. Minutes of
the December meeting released on Wednesday offered no new clues
on when the Fed will move.
The dollar was better bid against the yen after the rebound
in stocks dampened appetite for the safe-haven Japanese
currency.
The dollar gained 0.4 percent to 119.70 yen after
pulling away from a three-week low of 118.05 hit on Tuesday.
A halt to the recent sharp decline in U.S. Treasury yields
also boded well for the dollar.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was at 1.988
percent after dropping to a 12-week low of 1.887 percent on
Tuesday.
U.S. crude oil clung to gains after snapping a four-day
losing streak overnight that took prices to a 5-1/2-year low
earlier in the week.
"Sentiment towards the oil market remains negative but the
lack of downward momentum in overnight trading has left bears a
little nonplussed," said Michael McCarthy, chief market
strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney.
Aided by an unexpected drop in U.S. crude inventories for
last week, U.S. crude was up 29 cents at $48.94 a barrel,
while Brent was up 15 cents at $51.30.
(Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa in Tokyo and Florence
Tan in Singapore; Editing by Jacqueline Wong & Kim Coghill)