* MSCI Asia-Pac index up 0.5 pct, on track for 4 pct quarter
gain
* China announces steps Monday to prop up sliding house
prices
* Greek debt negotiations weigh on euro
* Crude sags as Iran's nuclear talks deadline looms
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, March 31 Asian stocks rose across the
board on Tuesday after a rally on Wall Street and steps by China
to shore up its economy boosted risk appetite, while Greek debt
worries again haunted the sagging euro.
Spreadbetters expected European shares to pull back slightly
after Monday's rise, calling for Britain's FTSE,
Germany's DAX and France's CAC to open a touch
lower.
Tracking overnight gains in U.S. stocks, MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was
up 0.5 percent. The index was on track for a 4 percent gain this
quarter.
Australian shares rose 0.9 percent. Bourses in South
Korea, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Indonesia rose as well. Japan's
Nikkei bucked the trend and lost 0.2 percent.
The often volatile Shanghai Composite Index followed
up Monday's rally, scaling seven-year highs on hopes for more
infrastructure spending and monetary easing. The index led its
Asian peers with a 17 percent gain this quarter.
The Dow and S&P 500 both climbed more than 1
percent Monday with sentiment buoyed by robust Chinese equities.
After unveiling details over the weekend for a modern "Silk
Road" that could pump tens of billions of dollars into
investment, China late on Monday announced steps to ease housing
taxes and lending rules to prop up sliding house prices that
have threatened economic growth.
"Tax cuts, reductions to down payments on second homes,
along with further moves to (reserve) requirement ratios have
all been introduced to assist China's slowing housing sector and
will be a medium-term positive in the global growth story," Evan
Lucas, market strategist at IG in Melbourne, said in a note to
clients.
Chinese central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan's recent
warning that China needs to be vigilant for signs of deflation
have also helped fuel hopes for more easing.
"We believe policymakers are increasingly concerned about
weakening growth and inflation, and will deploy more monetary
and fiscal easing measures in the coming weeks," economists at
HSBC said.
In currencies, the euro was down 0.4 percent at $1.0788
, adding to an overnight loss of 0.5 percent. The euro
looked to lose about 10 percent this quarter versus the dollar.
The common currency fell against the dollar on worries
whether Greece can secure aid before it runs out of cash in
three weeks. Germany, Greece's biggest creditor, demanded that
it show more commitment to reform while Athens said it cannot
make an "unconditional" agreement with lenders.
The dollar was little changed at 120.20 yen after
surging from an overnight low of 119.105. The greenback was
poised for a modest 0.4 percent rise this quarter.
The Australian dollar found little support from prospects of
more stimulus and monetary easing from China, Australia's key
trading partner.
The Aussie lost 0.4 percent to $0.7626 after
skidding more than one percent overnight amid persistent
expectations of further interest rate cuts by the Reserve Bank
of Australia.
U.S. crude extended losses as the Mar. 31 deadline loomed
for Iran and six world powers negotiating a deal for Tehran's
nuclear programme.
If agreement to end Western sanctions is reached OPEC-member
Iran would be able to ship more crude into an already saturated
market.
U.S. crude was down 1.3 percent at $48.06 per barrel.
(Editing by Richard Pullin)