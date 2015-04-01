* Asia stocks take lead from weaker Wall St
* Spreadbetters see lower open for European bourses
* Iran talks extend past deadline, crude extends losses
* Dollar/yen slides as Tokyo's Nikkei takes a hit
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, April 1 Asian stocks were mostly lower on
Wednesday, taking their lead from weaker U.S. shares, while the
dollar slid against the yen as Tokyo's Nikkei recoiled in
volatile trade.
As share volatility rose, spreadbetters forecast a
significantly lower open for Britain's FTSE, Germany's
DAX and France's CAC.
Crude oil prices continued to decline as negotiations
between Iran and world powers over nuclear technology extended
beyond a deadline.
The protracted negotiations have drawn attention due to
their potential impact on crude supply of a settlement. Wall
Street slid overnight, weighed by declines in the healthcare
sector and in energy shares as oil prices contracted.
U.S. crude oil was down 0.3 percent at $47.46 a barrel
after losing 2.2 percent on Tuesday. Brent crude
dipped 0.1 percent to $55.08 a barrel.
S&P futures were down 0.7 percent during the Asian
session after earlier shedding more than 1 percent.
Asia's decliners included South Korean, Australian,
Malaysian and Indonesian stocks. MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan stood little
changed, meandering in and out of the red.
Bucking the trend were Chinese equities, one of Asia's best
performers last quarter thanks to hopes for more official
monetary easing measures.
The Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.4 percent with
a soft Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) reading the latest
indicator to reinforce the case for more easing.
Japan's Nikkei was down 0.9 percent after losing as much as
1.4 percent in volatile trade as investors sold to lock in
profits on the first day of the Japanese financial year. A
lacklustre Bank of Japan business sentiment survey also weighed.
The dollar fell to as low as 119.42 yen from an
overnight high of 120.37. Many market participants, particularly
foreign investors, sell the yen to hedge their equities
positions, so the Japanese currency tends to gain whenever
stocks drop.
The euro was up 0.5 percent at $1.0787, pulling back
from an 11-day low of $1.0713 as the dollar floundered.
The Greek debt crisis weighed on the common currency again
after Athens failed on Tuesday to reach an initial deal on
reforms with its lenders, a precondition for financial help.
Without a deal with the European Union and IMF, Athens faces
the prospect of running out of money in a few weeks.
"The ECB's 18-month quantitative easing program only began
in March and to this day, Greece is a ticking time bomb for the
Eurozone," Kathy Lien, Managing Director of FX Strategy for BK
Asset Management, said in a note.
Talks between six world powers and Tehran over Iran's
nuclear programme extended past a March 31 deadline as the
parties edged towards a deal but failed to agree to crucial
details such as the lifting of U.N. sanctions.
The powers want Iran to accept restrictions on its nuclear
programme in exchange for the lifting of export sanctions. A
deal would in theory mean more crude from oil-rich Iran entering
an already oversupplied market.
Still, some suggested that lifting of sanctions may not
automatically mean an immediate, visible increase in global
supply.
"Whether or not there is an Iranian nuclear deal, we do not
expect a flood of oil into the market as a consequence," head of
commodity markets strategy and oil strategy at BNP Paribas,
Harry Tchilinguirian, told Reuters Global Oil Forum.
"Which sanctions will be lifted and the uncertainty in the
timing of lifting suggest that Iran will not be in position to
significantly add to the current oversupply in the market," he
said.
(Additional reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen in Singapore;
Editing by Eric Meijer)