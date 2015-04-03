* U.S. nonfarm payrolls expected to show March rise of
245,000
* Dollar rangebound in Easter holiday-thinned trade
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, April 3 Asian shares gained while the
dollar moved in familiar ranges in thin trading ahead of the
Easter weekend, as investors awaited the release of key U.S.
employment figures later on Friday for clues on when the Federal
Reserve will hike interest rates.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose about 0.4 percent, while Japan's Nikkei
stock average finished 0.6 percent higher. Wall Street
logged modest gains ahead of the holiday after two losing
sessions.
Major European markets will be closed from Friday to Monday
for the Easter holiday, reopening on Tuesday. Most U.S. markets
will be closed on Friday when the non-farm payrolls report will
be released. It is expected to show an increase of 245,000 jobs
in March, following a gain of 290,000 in February.
Chinese shares added 0.8 percent, shrugging off
mixed HSBC/Markit China Services Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI) figures. They showed the services sector expanded in March
but growth in employment and new business fell to their lowest
in at least eight months, in yet another sign that the weak
Chinese economy may need more policy aid.
"Chinese manufacturers and service providers both managed
only modest increases in output at the end of the first
quarter," said Annabel Fiddes, economist at Markit, adding that
data "suggests that relatively weak client demand had dampened
growth across both sectors".
BRACING FOR PAYROLLS
U.S. data on Thursday showing an unexpected fall in the
number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits
raised hopes for another strong labour reading, but not all
strategists were convinced that the consensus expectation would
be met.
A weaker-than-expected jobs report would prompt investors to
increase bets that the Fed might hold off on raising interest
rates until late this year.
"I believe that the market is positioned for a weak number,
so the pain trade - the big shock to the market - would be a
higher-than-expected figure," Marshall Gittler, head of global
FX strategy at IronFX Global, said in a note to clients.
Gittler said a disappointing number could trigger a
bigger-than-usual move in euro/dollar, as most European market
participants will be absent due to the holiday.
Against the yen, the dollar was nearly flat on the day at
119.67. The euro edged up about 0.1 percent to $1.0883
, after rallying more than 1 percent in the previous
session as investors pared dollar-long positions ahead of the
holiday weekend and the U.S. jobs data.
The common currency shrugged off minutes released on
Thursday from the European Central Bank's March 5 meeting that
showed monetary policymakers agreed to "remain firm" in
implementing their quantitative easing programme, even though
the euro zone's economic outlook was improving.
Brent oil fell nearly 4 percent on Thursday after a
preliminary pact between Iran and global powers on Tehran's
nuclear program, even as officials set further talks in June and
analysts questioned when the OPEC member will be allowed to
export more crude.
Spot gold was slightly down at $1,200.80 an ounce, on
track to end the week flat after a two-week climb.
(Additional reporting by Koh Gui Qing in Beijing; Editing by
Simon Cameron-Moore)