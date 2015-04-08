* Nikkei testing triple top around 19,778, break to be
bullish
* BOJ holds policy meeting, decision expected 0330-0430 GMT
* Dollar resumes uptrend, weighs on Wall Street
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, April 8 Japanese shares were probing
15-year peaks Wednesday as investors favoured Asian assets on
expectations of more stimulus from countries such as China and
Japan, as well as a delayed start to any tightening by the U.S.
Federal Reserve.
The chase for yield in emerging markets overshadowed a flat
finish for Wall Street, where a swing higher in the dollar was
viewed as a threat to multinational corporations' profits. Oil
prices also suffered a setback on data showing a jump in crude
stockpiles.
The Nikkei sprang 0.6 percent higher in early trade
to 19,763, so challenging the recent triple cart top around
19,778. A break there would take it to ground last trod in April
2000 and would be very bullish technically.
Indeed, milestones littered the region with Chinese shares
at seven-year peaks and MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan at its highest
since September.
South Korea's main index had also made a seven-month
top, while the Philippines market has been on a tear over
the last couple of weeks to reach record highs.
The Bank of Japan marks an anniversary of its own as it
meets two years to the month since it launched a massive
debt-buying campaign that has built its balance sheet by a cool
156 trillion yen ($1.3 trillion).
While most expect nothing new this week there is mounting
speculation the central bank could ease yet further at its April
30 meeting should inflation and consumer spending continue to
disappoint.
The prospect of more years of super-easy policy in Japan
proved a drag on the yen, with the dollar rising to 120.30
and well away from the post-payrolls low of 118.69.
The dollar also recovered all the ground it lost against the
euro from Friday's jobs report, to stand at $1.0820.
Against a basket currencies, the dollar was up at 97.898.
The speedy turnaround for the dollar did not go down so well
on Wall Street. Citing the currency's strength, Bank of
America-Merrill Lynch cut its 2015 earnings estimates for the
S&P 500 by $2 a share.
The Dow fell 0.03 percent, while the S&P 500
lost 0.21 percent and the Nasdaq 0.14 percent.
European markets fared better as the euro fell and the
FTSEurofirst index of leading 300 shares ended Tuesday
1.6 percent higher.
In commodities, oil pared recent gains after data showed
crude stocks rose by more than expected last week.
U.S. May crude fell back $1.08 to $52.90 a barrel
while Brent lost 79 cents to $58.31.
Gold took a knock from the rising dollar and edged back to
$1,208.55 an ounce, having touched a seven-week top of
$1,224.10 early in the week.
(Editing by Eric Meijer)